Why KPCC is bringing LAist back — an open letter to Southern California

Kristen Muller |

To Southern Californians,

We love L.A. for its diversity, geography and possibility. We share concern over its issues: homelessness, poverty and gridlock to name a few. It’s our home. And it deserves more attention from local reporters.
 
That’s why we bought LAist.
 
We want to tell stories that inform, inspire, and connect Angelenos to one another. That’s what KPCC is dedicated to providing, and that’s what LAist was doing when it shut down in November.
 
When we heard the news, a collective shudder ran through our newsroom. It was the neighborhood blog that could. We’d lost an important voice.
 
It’s been a rough couple of months for media in L.A. (You can read about it here, here and here.) But the mission hasn’t changed. The health of our local media landscape matters. Public officials need to be held accountable for their actions. The future of our city depends on engaged residents to make informed choices.
 
We’re excited by the opportunity to bring LAist back into the fight. We have a lot of great ideas about what this partnership will look like, but we need your input. What did you love (or hate) about the LAist? What qualities are most important to retain? Tell us in the survey below, and join us in creating the kind of local coverage that we all want to see.

Sincerely,

Kristen Muller
KPCC's chief content officer

October 24, 2017

