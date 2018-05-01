Congratulations to our spring member drive sweepstakes winners!

Providing a peek behind the scenes at 89.3 KPCC - Southern California Public Radio. We will update you on what's happening with the team inside the building. Follow us at @KPCCinsider on Twitter.

Thanks to more than 8,200 KPCC listeners who supported the station during our spring member drive! Your support keeps local, independent, trustworthy journalism strong in Southern California. We had many exciting giveaways during the member drive, so here are the randomly selected winners:

Two tickets to NCAA March Madness Sweet Sixteen games at STAPLES Center Susan Tran, Rancho Cucamonga Two tickets to NCAA March Madness Elite Eight game at STAPLES Center Josh Markvan, Tujunga Two tickets to Opening Day at Dodger Stadium Helen Wall, Woodland Hills Trip for for to NYC to see "Frozen" on Broadway Cristal Baker, West Hollywood Two VIP tickets to Masters of Taste at the Rose Bowl Michelle Lim, Los Angeles

Katherine Gavzy, Pasadena Four tickets to Arroyo Seco Weekend Lori Malingagio, Woodland Hills Four tickets to Lakers vs. Spurs at STAPLES Center Tiffany Lu, Fullerton Two tickets to Jasper Johns exhibition at the Broad Patricia Cudrak, Long Beach

Richard Johnson, Newport Beach Apple iPad Chanyi Hsiung, Diamond Bar

Alicia Mejia, Los Angeles

Liz Royce, Los Angeles

Andrew Schmerl, San Clemente

Jonathan Gonzalez, San Gabriel

Duane Ragland, Baldwin Park

Did you know? Sustaining members get advanced access to enter sweepstakes like these before our member drives begin! Find out more about becoming a KPCC Sustainer here.