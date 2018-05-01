Inside KPCC | An inside perspective of the team that brings you 89.3 KPCC - Southern California Public Radio

Congratulations to our spring member drive sweepstakes winners!

Congratulations to Cristal Baker for winning the trip to New York City to see "Frozen" on Broadway!
Congratulations to Patricia Cudrak and Richard Johnson for each winning a pair of passes to the Broad to see the Jasper Johns "Something Resembling Truth" exhibition!
Thanks to more than 8,200 KPCC listeners who supported the station during our spring member drive! Your support keeps local, independent, trustworthy journalism strong in Southern California. We had many exciting giveaways during the member drive, so here are the randomly selected winners:

  1. Two tickets to NCAA March Madness Sweet Sixteen games at STAPLES Center
    • Susan Tran, Rancho Cucamonga
  2. Two tickets to NCAA March Madness Elite Eight game at STAPLES Center
    • Josh Markvan, Tujunga
  3. Two tickets to Opening Day at Dodger Stadium
    • Helen Wall, Woodland Hills
  4. Trip for for to NYC to see "Frozen" on Broadway
    • Cristal Baker, West Hollywood
  5. Two VIP tickets to Masters of Taste at the Rose Bowl
    • Michelle Lim, Los Angeles
    • Katherine Gavzy, Pasadena
  6. Four tickets to Arroyo Seco Weekend
    • Lori Malingagio, Woodland Hills
  7. Four tickets to Lakers vs. Spurs at STAPLES Center
    • Tiffany Lu, Fullerton
  8. Two tickets to Jasper Johns exhibition at the Broad
    • Patricia Cudrak, Long Beach
    • Richard Johnson, Newport Beach
  9. Apple iPad
    • Chanyi Hsiung, Diamond Bar
    • Alicia Mejia, Los Angeles
    • Liz Royce, Los Angeles
    • Andrew Schmerl, San Clemente
    • Jonathan Gonzalez, San Gabriel
    • Duane Ragland, Baldwin Park

Did you know? Sustaining members get advanced access to enter sweepstakes like these before our member drives begin! Find out more about becoming a KPCC Sustainer here

