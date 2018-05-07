A new and improved KPCC iOS experience

Providing a peek behind the scenes at 89.3 KPCC - Southern California Public Radio. We will update you on what's happening with the team inside the building. Follow us at @KPCCinsider on Twitter.

Popular now on Inside KPCC Why KPCC is bringing LAist back — an open letter to Southern California

KPCC is excited to announce that we're rolling out our new and improved iOS app!

You’ll still be able to listen to the live stream and episodes from your favorite shows, but there's a lot of improvements too. Here’s a full list of what to expect:

A completely redesigned look and feel that matches across iPhone and iPad devices

Easier access to podcasts and your favorite shows on demand

Written stories powered by KPCC and NPR journalists

A mini-player that allows you to control what’s playing while you browse

Ability to set reminders for shows you don’t want to miss

Option to donate to KPCC with Apple Pay

You'll also soon be able to connect the app with CarPlay-enabled dashboard units. We're excited to bring you that, along with other new features, in upcoming releases of the app.

Our goal with our apps is to ensure that you can enjoy KPCC's award-winning coverage of news and culture wherever you go. We're always looking to hear how we can improve. Send us your thoughts by using the feedback form in the app.

If you'd like to help us test new features before they're released, email us at beta@kpcc.org.

Download the app today on your iPhone and iPad from the App Store.