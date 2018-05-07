Inside KPCC | An inside perspective of the team that brings you 89.3 KPCC - Southern California Public Radio

A new and improved KPCC iOS experience

|

KPCC is excited to announce that we're rolling out our new and improved iOS app!

You’ll still be able to listen to the live stream and episodes from your favorite shows, but there's a lot of improvements too. Here’s a full list of what to expect:

You'll also soon be able to connect the app with CarPlay-enabled dashboard units. We're excited to bring you that, along with other new features, in upcoming releases of the app.

Our goal with our apps is to ensure that you can enjoy KPCC's award-winning coverage of news and culture wherever you go. We're always looking to hear how we can improve. Send us your thoughts by using the feedback form in the app.

If you'd like to help us test new features before they're released, email us at beta@kpcc.org.

Download the app today on your iPhone and iPad from the App Store.

Enjoy Inside KPCC? Try KPCC’s other blogs.

See all of our blogs

March 27, 2018

4 ways to follow the Dodgers other than on cable TV

Without A Net Pop culture from Southern California and beyond.

October 24, 2017

Heat hacks: How to stay cool without air conditioning

The Latest Southern California breaking news and trends

October 26, 2016

California job-based health costs grew more slowly after Obamacare

Impatient Helping make the health care system work for you

September 28, 2016

Prop. 61, the drug pricing initiative, explained

Impatient Helping make the health care system work for you

What's popular now on KPCC

Grieving parents pass out thousands of helmets
Baby bald eagle returns home after fall from nest
Ballot measure aims to preserve Salton Sea
Judge in Stanford rape case faces recall over sentencing