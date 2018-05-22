LAist is coming back, while KPCC.org makes a change

Providing a peek behind the scenes at 89.3 KPCC - Southern California Public Radio. We will update you on what's happening with the team inside the building. Follow us at @KPCCinsider on Twitter.

Hello, KPCC.org visitor!

We have some news. This website is changing, and we want to tell you why — and what comes next.

As we told you earlier this year, we’re bringing back LAist.

LAist was a beloved, local news source when it shut down last fall. It was a place Angelenos went to find stories that informed, inspired and connected us to one another.

KPCC is dedicated to reviving it and providing that same service. From now on, you’ll find our written, local reporting published over there.

The site will be entirely devoted to life in and around L.A.: the good (sunshine!), the bad (traffic!) and all that’s in between (politics, housing, education, art, food, events and so much more).

Our plan is to relaunch LAist next month. If you’d like to help us do that (and earn some sweet rewards), check out our Kickstarter campaign.

So what’s happening on KPCC.org? For years, this site has been the place to find the latest in local, national and international news. That stays the same.

But something we learned along the way is that a lot of you regularly come here to listen to the news on our radio livestream. We think that’s great.

In fact, we think it’s so great, we’re retooling the website to be a better reflection of what’s happening on our air — from NPR stories to segments from our locally produced shows like AirTalk with Larry Mantle, The Frame and Take Two. The livestream will stay put.

It’s an exciting time! You can stay tuned to our progress on KPCC.org and our social media feeds (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) and LAist’s (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) to be the first to find out what’s happening at the station and beyond.

Bottom line, we are committed to helping you navigate life in Southern California — no matter how you choose to get informed.

Sincerely,

Kristen Muller

Chief Content Officer

P.S. We’ll probably make some mistakes as we move forward, but we promise to share what we learn along the way and to listen to your feedback. Share your thoughts with us, because without you, none of this is possible.