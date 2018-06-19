Happening NowKPCC relaunches LAist to cover local news you care about
Local

LAist is officially back — thanks to you!

Kristen Muller |

Hello KPCC.org readers,

LAist.com is live!

We are thrilled to announce that we’ve revived the beloved local news outlet with the help of more than 1,000 individuals who contributed to the Kickstarter campaign.

LAist will be powered by KPCC and devoted to life in and around Los Angeles: the good (sunshine!), the bad (traffic!) and all that’s in between (politics, housing, education, art, food, events and so much more).

L.A. deserves a site that accurately reflects its diversity, its complexities and its challenges. From inside the deepest pothole to the top of Mt. Wilson and beyond, we are LAist. LAist is us.

And YOU are part of both.

Translation: this is a team effort.

As a member-based organization, you already know that local news coverage is only as good as the people who read it, support it and are engaged with it.

We continue to want to hear your ideas, questions and concerns. We have a few of our own, and we’ll be working to answer them with your help.

For instance, who’s keeping track of all the money that’s being spent to reduce homelessness? What’s that thing I heard about a train in the Sepulveda Pass? What should I do this weekend?

We know you’re curious, so send us your queries and we’ll dig in. KPCC + LAist is here to help.

Here we go.

Sincerely,

Kristen Muller
Chief Content Officer

