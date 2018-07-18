Inside KPCC | An inside perspective of the team that brings you 89.3 KPCC - Southern California Public Radio

'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!' 20th Anniversary Tour comes to LA

KPCC
KPCC Membership |

NPR is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its beloved weekly hour-long quiz program "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!" with a series of major live shows in 2018.

Host Peter Sagal and Bill Kurtis, judge and scorekeeper, along with a roster of panelists, will bring the program's signature, news comedy to the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 27 for their only West Coast appearance!

Donate to KPCC to secure a pair of premium seats to "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!" live at The Greek Theatre on Sept. 27. Your tickets also include access to an exclusive VIP reception where you and a guest will mix and mingle with Peter Sagal, Bill Kurtis and the roster of panelists. The best part: your $800 donation to KPCC supports the dynamic programming you love.

Where: The Greek Theatre, Los Angeles | Map
When: Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 | Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy Inside KPCC? Try KPCC’s other blogs.

See all of our blogs

March 27, 2018

4 ways to follow the Dodgers other than on cable TV

Without A Net Pop culture from Southern California and beyond.

October 24, 2017

Heat hacks: How to stay cool without air conditioning

The Latest Southern California breaking news and trends

October 26, 2016

California job-based health costs grew more slowly after Obamacare

Impatient Helping make the health care system work for you

September 28, 2016

Prop. 61, the drug pricing initiative, explained

Impatient Helping make the health care system work for you

What's popular now on KPCC

LA County voters to decide on new stormwater tax proposal
Splitting up California: 7 times they've tried to break it up
What to know about California's Real IDs
Teen drivers FAQ: What are the rules in California?