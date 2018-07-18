Providing a peek behind the scenes at 89.3 KPCC - Southern California Public Radio. We will update you on what's happening with the team inside the building. Follow us at @KPCCinsider on Twitter.

Southern California Public Radio Awarded California Arts Council “Arts and Public Media” Grant

State funds support multiplatform nonprofit media projects that build public awareness and support for the arts

PASADENA, CA - July 18, 2018 – The California Arts Council recently announced its plans to award $14,400 to Southern California Public Radio (SCPR) as part of its Arts and Public Media program.

The Arts and Public Media program supports multiplatform nonprofit media projects that demonstrate a clear approach to building public awareness and support for the arts. The program is rooted in the California Arts Council’s vision to create a state where the arts are a central component of daily life and accessible to all, reflecting contributions from all of California’s diverse populations and fostering civic engagement.

With this grant, SCPR will produce a radio and digital storytelling series featuring local artists and people working in creative industries in conversation with the teachers, mentors and artists who supported and taught them, with a focus on anecdotes and personal stories. These conversations will revolve around the central question, “Who helped you develop as an artist, and how did they do that?” By reconnecting artists and individuals who helped them develop as professionals, this series will help demonstrate the cultural and economic impact of the arts on Southern California.

"We are grateful for the California Arts Council's support,” said Kristen Muller, SCPR’s Chief Content Officer, “and we are committed to journalism that illustrates the role artists have in shaping Southern California's future."

Southern California Public Radio is one of 16 grantees chosen for the Arts and Public Media program. The award was featured as part of a larger announcement from the California Arts Council.

“Storytelling is an essential part of framing arts and culture as a centerpiece in the lives of all Californians,” said Nashormeh Lindo, California Arts Council Chair. “We are pleased to support this project from Southern California Public Radio as it helps to shine a brighter light on California’s creative landscape.”

To view a complete listing of all Arts and Public Media grantees, visit http://arts.ca.gov/programs/files/FY1718_ProjectDescriptions_APM.pdf.

Southern California Public Radio (SCPR) is a member-supported public radio network that operates 89.3 KPCC-FM in Los Angeles and Orange County, 89.1 KUOR-FM in the Inland Empire, 90.3 KVLA in the Coachella Valley, 89.9 FM in Santa Barbara, and 89.5 KJAI Ojai in Ventura County. Reaching more than 700,000 listeners every week, SCPR is the most listened-to public radio news service of any kind in Southern California. SCPR serves the diverse communities of Southern California with award winning local news coverage as well as the most National Public Radio (NPR) content available anywhere in the region. SCPR's flagship station, KPCC, has garnered more than 450 journalistic honors since 1999, more than all other radio stations in Los Angeles combined. SCPR features signature public radio programs from APM, the BBC, and PRI. Listeners around the globe can access news, join blogs, download podcasts, as well as hear a live web stream at www.kpcc.org. KPCC In Person, SCPR’s events and engagement platform, regularly convenes forum programs and live events throughout the region.

The mission of the California Arts Council, a state agency, is to advance California through the arts and creativity. The Council is committed to building public will and resources for the arts; fostering accessible arts initiatives that reflect contributions from all of California's diverse populations; serving as a thought leader and champion for the arts; and providing effective and relevant programs and services.

Members of the California Arts Council include: Chair Nashormeh Lindo, Vice Chair Larry Baza, Phoebe Beasley, Christopher Coppola, Juan Devis, Kathleen Gallegos, Jaime Galli, Donn K. Harris, Louise McGuinness, Steven Oliver, and Rosalind Wyman. Learn more at www.arts.ca.gov.

