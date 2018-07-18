Providing a peek behind the scenes at 89.3 KPCC - Southern California Public Radio. We will update you on what's happening with the team inside the building. Follow us at @KPCCinsider on Twitter.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Southern California Public Radio Receives Grant Award from California Humanities

June 18, 2018 – PASADENA, CA – California Humanities has recently announced the June 2018 Humanities For All Project Grant awards, and Southern California Public Radio (SCPR) has received a $15,000 grant for community-driven storytelling series “Unheard LA – The Stories of Where You Live,”

Humanities For All Project Grant is a competitive grant program of California Humanities which supports locally-developed projects that respond to the needs, interests and concerns of Californians, provide accessible learning experiences for the public, and promote understanding among our state’s diverse population.

Produced by SCPR’s KPCC In Person events and engagement platform, “Unheard L.A.” explores communities traditionally underserved by public media. Each show offers a unique platform for community members to share captivating first-person experiences that explore regional issues and identity through spoken word, music, poetry and other forms of expression.

“These projects will bring the complexity and diversity of California to light in new ways that will engage Californians from every part of our state, and will help us all understand each other better,” said Julie Fry, President & CEO of California Humanities. “We congratulate these grantees whose projects will promote understanding and provide insight into a wide range of topics, issues, and experiences.”

Three “Unheard L.A.” shows, each free and open to the public, will be produced this summer in venues around L.A. County: July 21 in Monterey Park, August 25 in Lawndale, and September 23 in Long Beach. Also funded in part by a grant from The California Wellness Foundation, this event series is hosted by actor, writer and Watts Village Theater Company artistic director Bruce A. Lemon Jr. and produced by KPCC In Person managing producer Jon Cohn and SCPR director of public engagement Ashley Alvarado, who is the project’s humanities advisor.

"We are grateful to California Humanities for their support of Unheard LA,” said Cohn. “Through this project, we look forward to further exploring life in Southern California by connecting with, and celebrating, our fellow Angelenos."

California Humanities promotes the humanities – focused on ideas, conversation and learning – as relevant, meaningful ways to understand the human condition and connect us to each other in order to help strengthen California. California Humanities has provided grants and programs across the state since 1975. To learn more visit http://www.calhum.org/, or follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information about “Unheard L.A.,” or to find out how to share your own story, go to www.KPCC.org/unheardLA. To learn more about KPCC In Person and to see other upcoming events, go to www.KPCCInPerson.org or contact Jon Cohn, managing producer, at 626-583-5111 or jcohn@kpcc.org.

For more information about this grant, please contact:

Southern California Public Radio

Stefan Romberg

Director, Institutional Giving

Southern California Public Radio | KPCC

(626) 583-5136

sromberg@scpr.org

###