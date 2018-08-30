'Morning Edition' host Alex Cohen to depart KPCC

Providing a peek behind the scenes at 89.3 KPCC - Southern California Public Radio. We will update you on what's happening with the team inside the building. Follow us at @KPCCinsider on Twitter.

Alex Cohen, KPCC host of Morning Edition, is leaving the station to pursue a new professional opportunity.

Cohen joined KPCC in 2009 as the host of "All Things Considered." In 2012 she became the co-host of "Take Two" with A Martinez. Last year, she began hosting "Morning Edition."

Cohen has won many awards for her work at KPCC including breaking news coverage of the Aurora theater shooting and a profile of Van Dyke Parks. She was also named "Best Anchor" by the Los Angeles Press Club.

“Alex has made a tremendous contribution to SCPR as a journalist and as a program host on 'All Things Considered,' 'Take Two' and 'Morning Edition,'” SCPR President Bill Davis said, “holding elected officials and other public figures to account while simultaneously delighting audiences with insightful and ‘quirky’ stories from her hometown of Los Angeles. We are grateful for everything that she has done to advance our public service mission, and we wish her nothing but happiness and success in her new venture.”

"After nearly two decades in public radio — the last nine with SCPR — it’s with a heavy heart that I bid farewell to KPCC and its listeners. I’m so thankful for the opportunity I’ve had to be part of the KPCC family — especially our listeners, who are by far the most intelligent, compassionate and engaged audience that I’ve ever had the pleasure to serve," Cohen said.

Her last day on the air will be Friday, Aug. 31.