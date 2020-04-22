Listen LiveNo matter where you are or what device you use to listen to KPCC, we've got you covered.
Larry Mantle |

An Update from Larry Mantle

Pictured: Larry broadcasting AirTalk from the Mantle household for the first time last Friday.
Larry Mantle/KPCC
Larry Mantle |

Dear KPCC Listener,

I hope you and your family are staying safe and healthy during this pandemic. We’re doing well at the Mantle house, but with Kristen and our son Desmond working and studying at home, we’re experiencing some of the same daily logistical challenges you likely are. With that in mind, I’d like to update you on the dramatic changes that have occurred with AirTalk during this time of COVID-19.

Every day a noted medical expert is joining us to answer listener questions. It’s allowed us to stay on the cutting edge of COVID-19 and public health developments.

We’re also continuing to convene the largest conversation anywhere in Southern California, but with a new focus. Each day listeners are describing how they’re dealing with the coronavirus, whether staying at home or providing essential services to our community. We’ve heard from students studying online, truck drivers looking for open restrooms on the highway, restaurant owners and employees wondering when, or if, they’ll be able to reopen, and listeners living in their cars seeking a hotel room or shower. In 35 years of hosting AirTalk, I’ve never experienced a time of greater importance for bringing Angelenos together. It’s vital that we talk with - and hear from - each other as we meet this experience together.

This wasn’t how I’d anticipated the 35th anniversary month of AirTalk, but I’m deeply appreciative of the work our dedicated producers are doing while they work from home. A prime example came last week when a hospital emergency forced our physician guest to cancel shortly before airtime. Our producers leapt to action, quickly finding noted infectious disease specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong to step right in.

When we finished the live segment, I thanked Dr. Chin-Hong for dropping his important work at UCSF Medical Center to join us. He replied that it’s always a pleasure to speak to one of his favorite audiences.

I couldn’t agree more. KPCC listeners are deeply devoted, not just to their favorite programs, but to the irreplaceable mission of KPCC. We’ll do everything we can during this difficult time to serve that mission – by serving you. Thank you for giving us that opportunity.

Sincerely,
Larry Mantle
Host, AirTalk

P.S. KPCC has always been funded by listeners, and member support is truly critical at this time. With recent substantial losses of sponsor support related to the pandemic, every donation makes a tremendous impact for this vital public service. If you can, please make a gift today to sustain the journalism you and your community needs.

