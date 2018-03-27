4 ways to follow the Dodgers other than on cable TV

Looking below the radar of pop culture in L.A. and beyond. We bring you what's next, what's trending, what people are talking about and more. Follow lead Without A Net blogger Mike Roe at @MikeRoe on Twitter.

Do you want to track the Dodgers as the new season gets underway, but either don't have cable or are at work during the game? Maybe you want to keep an eye on the boys in blue but have an office job that gives you checks in black and white, and you want to keep your bleeding red for your favorite team from sending your bank account into the red as well. Or maybe you just aren’t going to have access to a TV at the time. Here are four ways to check the Dodgers out this season.

1. Track what’s happening with MLB.com’s free Gameday service

Want to see what’s going on as if the Dodgers game was a video game? You have to pay if you want to watch video (with alternate angles!) or listen to audio with Major League Baseball's MLB.tv service — but you can watch virtual avatars simulating the game with MLB Gameday for free. Just visit MLB.com/scores, then click on the Gameday button beneath the game you want to follow. Or, you can keep it more old school by tracking scores on the scores page — alongside video highlights.

2. Follow what’s going on on Twitter

Want to keep an eye on things but don’t want to stare at a streaming video feed? You can follow what’s happening with Twitter. The Dodgers themselves tweet highlights and results at @Dodgers, plus you can do a search for “Dodgers” or track what’s happening on various popular hashtags, including #Dodgers, #ThinkBlue and #ITFDB (It’s Time For Dodgers Baseball).

3. Listen to the radio, over the air or online

The official Dodgers radio broadcaster in L.A. is AM 570 L.A. Sports. As noted above, you can also pay to listen to audio from MLB.tv — but the service isn't available for local, "in-market" games, which are blacked out as part of their contracts with local broadcasters. The Dodgers broadcasts are also available in Spanish on 1020 AM KTNQ.

4. Stream ESPN on your computer, phone or tablet

ESPN lets you watch the game online... well, some of you, at least. Due to various cable company deals and other red tape, you have to already be a cable subscriber — sorry, cord cutters — but most major cable company subscribers can log in and stream the Dodgers online, or using ESPN's mobile apps available on iOS and Android. That also means you can find a friend who has cable, and team up with them to watch online — or just hang out at their place for the foreseeable future.

This story has been updated; it was originally published in 2013.