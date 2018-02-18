Mountain snow likely during SoCal cold snap

The coldest temperatures of the 2017-2018 winter season will likely come from a low-pressure system predicted to bring snow to Southern California mountains.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory beginning Sunday evening for snow, gusty winds and icy road conditions in the mountain areas of greater Los Angeles.

Forecasters say snow could fall at elevations as low as 1,500 feet. Overnight temperatures could dip into the mid-30s on Monday before a warming trend begins Tuesday.

The valleys and coast could dip into the upper 30s to low 40s while the mountains could drop to the 20s or lower. Daytime temperatures will remain mostly in the 50s and 60s. Winds could gust up to 45 mph in some mountain passes.

"While it won't bring us much chance for precipitation, there will be widespread light showers here and there especially in the mountains. But what's probably going to be most notable is the cold air that comes in behind it," says Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Winter rainfall remains well below normal in the region. Downtown L.A. has recorded less than 2 inches since Oct.1, about 7 inches less than average.