Democrat Anthony Rendon appears to be safe from a group of voters who'd been working to recall the state Assembly speaker. The deadline to gather signatures for that effort is tomorrow.

The recall campaign developed after Rendon shelved a bill that sought to establish single-payer health care in California.



Many health care advocates backing a single-payer system were enraged. For his part, Rendon said the measure was inadequate and didn't have funding attached to it.



The campaign to push him out of office started back in July, but since then backers have not turned in any petition signatures calling for a recall election, according to filings with the Secretary of State's office.



They say they're focusing their efforts on blocking his reelection instead. Rendon represents the 63rd Assembly District that includes Bell, Lynwood, Paramount, South Gate and Lakewood.

"Speaker Rendon is grateful for the support of the voters in the 63rd district that refused to sign the recall petition. Nevertheless, we are not taking anything for granted and will continue to reach out to voters in an effort to earn their support for reelection," said Bill Wong, Rendon's campaign manager in an emailed statement.

Progressive activist Maria Estrada is challenging Rendon and campaigning against the lawmaker's record on healthcare.

For now, the only state recall election going forward is that of state Sen. Josh Newman of Fullerton. Republicans have targeted the Democrat for his support of the new gas tax increase.



That election will take place during the state primary on June 5.