The dream of taking rail all the way to Los Angeles International Airport is edging closer to reality.

LAX is moving forward with a public-private partnership to build an airport connector train that will help visitors avoid those terrible traffic jams along the terminals.

A slick new video touts the benefits of the future Automated People Mover, an elevated tramway with six stops that will connect the terminals, parking, car rentals and transit, including Metro's Green Line and the new Crenshaw Line opening in 2019.

Airport officials are now closing in on a deal with a private company, LINXS, to build and operate the system. Partnerships with the private sector are seen as ways to speed up public projects with upfront investment and outside expertise.

The contract will span 30 years at a cost of about $4.5 billion. The city is expected to approve the deal in April, putting the project on track to break ground in 2018 and open in 2023 – four years after the Crenshaw Line and five years before the city hosts the Olympics.

The free tram between the Crenshaw Line and the terminals will take about 10 minutes and run every two minutes.