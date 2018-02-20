Cold snap brings freeze, frost warnings to California

California is in the grip of a cold air mass that has sent temperatures plunging.

Hard freeze warnings were in effect early Tuesday up and down the Central Valley and on the Central Coast, with a mix of freeze and frost warnings elsewhere.

The cold blew in Monday with strong winds that whipped up whitecaps in coastal waters.

Southern California was set to see another cold day Tuesday. While freeze warnings were set to expire at 9 a.m., the cold won't let up — highs in many areas across the Southland will struggle to reach even 60 degrees.

And these frigid winter conditions will stick around for a while longer, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Andrew Rorke.

"Probably tomorrow will be a degree or two colder. But, unfortunately, looking at the long-term forecast, although there will be some warming starting Wednesday, we'll still have below temperatures for at least the next seven days," Rorke said.

Another round of freeze and frost warnings could kick in overnight for parts of the Inland Empire, L.A. and Ventura counties. Rorke recommended residents take steps to protect outdoor plants and pets.