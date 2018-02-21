California mayors want $1.5 billion to help the homeless

Mayors from California's largest cities, including Los Angeles, are asking state lawmakers to provide $1.5 billion to help address what they say is a growing homeless crisis.

The mayors on Wednesday backed legislation that would require the cities to provide matching funds. That would create a $3 billion pot of money for housing, temporary shelters, supportive services and outreach.

They cited a 2017 federal estimate that the most populous state now has more than 134,000 homeless people.

The bipartisan group includes mayors from Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Long Beach, Sacramento, Oakland, Bakersfield, Anaheim and Santa Ana.

Their request came the same day that two Democratic state senators said they will seek $2 billion to house and assist the homeless and families with low and moderate incomes.