Los Angeles sheriff's deputy accused of sexually assaulting 6 inmates

A Los Angeles sheriff's deputy has been charged with sexually assaulting six inmates within six months.

Prosecutors say 31-year-old Giancarlo Scotti was charged Wednesday with six felony counts of sexual activity with a detainee.

He's accused of assaulting female inmates at the Century Regional Detention Facility between March and September 2017.

Scotti was arrested in September after authorities said he went into a cell with the two inmates and engaged in sex acts with them.

A third woman filed a federal civil rights lawsuit in November alleging he forced her to perform oral sex on him at least a month before his arrest.

Sheriff's department spokeswoman Nicole Nishida said Wednesday that Scotti remained on paid leave.

His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.