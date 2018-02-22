From sitcom re-enactments and immersive VR screenings to dancing marionettes and urban chuck wagons, here are a few things to do this Southern California weekend.
MOVIE PICK
Airtalk's FilmWeek: 2018 Oscar Preview
WHEN: Sunday, Feb. 25; 1-4 p.m.
WHERE: Theatre at the Ace Hotel; downtown L.A.
COST: $12-14; MORE INFO
A week before the Oscars, several of KPCC's film critics — Justin Chang, Amy Nicholson, Claudia Puig, Peter Rainer and others – join AirTalk host Larry Mantle to debate and discuss this year's nominees. This will be a special taping in front of a live audience.
FAMILY PICK
Bob Baker Day
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 24; 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
WHERE: Bob Baker Marionette Theater; Echo Park
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
The fourth annual celebration of puppeteer Bob Baker's legacy will feature puppet-making workshops, carnival games, live music, booths, food trucks and round-the-clock puppet shows on an outdoor stage. Inside, you can check out the pop-up puppet museum. DJ Lance Rock of "Yo Gabba Gabba" will serve as Grand Marshall.
COMEDY PICK
'90s Sitcom Live on Stage: "Woke Version"
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 24 - Sunday, Feb. 25
WHERE: The Miracle Theater; Inglewood
COST: Inglewood; MORE INFO
Simultaneously nostalgic and funny, this raucous event features sketch comedy performers acting out scenes from TV shows such as "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" and "Martin." Wanna watch Will get into some low-key trouble and receive a tough but touching pep talk from Uncle Phil? Or how about an outrageous argument between Martin and Gina? You're in luck.
DESIGN PICK
Palm Springs Modernism Week
WHEN: Through Sunday, Feb. 25
WHERE: various locations; Palm Springs
COST: prices vary; MORE INFO
Since the 1950s, Southern California's most famous desert town has also been a hotbed of modern architecture and design. Explore that history with bus tours, home tours, films, auctions, a mixology seminar and more.
FUTURISTIC PICK
Voyager VR Theatre
WHEN: Monday, Feb. 19-Sunday, Feb. 25
WHERE: Theatre at the Ace Hotel; downtown L.A.
COST: $35; MORE INFO
Wanna experience the future of storytelling? Plop yourself into the Voyager, the world's first full-motion virtual reality chair. You'll get to watch a trio of short, immersive films lasting approximately 45 minutes. Make sure to show up on time or you'll miss the "screening." Attendees should be at least 13 years old.
ATHLETIC PICK
Chinatown Firecracker 5K & 10K
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 24 - Sunday, Feb. 25
WHERE: Chinatown, Los Angeles
COST: $25-60; MORE INFO
Don't be confused by the name. This event includes a 20-mile bike ride (on Saturday) and a 5K/10K (on Sunday). The course is challenging — you'll start in Chinatown and run (or walk) around hilly Dodger Stadium — but the vibe is fun. Afterward, there's a free festival on both days featuring Polynesian dancers, a jazz band, lion dancers and more. Online registration is closed but on-site registration is still available for the first 300 entrants.
FOODIE PICK
Santa Anita Chili Cook-Off
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 24; noon - 4:30 p.m.
WHERE: Santa Anita Park; Arcadia
COST: $30; MORE INFO
A heat wave's a-comin'. Sample the best chilis in SoCal at this mouth-watering showdown. Your admission gets you ten 2-ounce chili tastings, one vote for your favorite and a glass of wine or craft beer. You can also watch the ponies run at the racetrack.
SHOPPING PICK
Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 24 - Sunday, Feb. 25; 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
WHERE: Pomona Fairplex
COST: $8-25; MORE INFO
Nearly 100 vendors, selling everything from clothes and crafts to housewares and art, will converge for a weekend-long sell-a-thon of all things retro.
HISTORY PICK
The Urban Chuck Wagon: 100 Years of Food Truck Fare
WHEN: Friday, Feb. 23; 7 p.m.
WHERE: The Autry Museum of the American West; Griffith Park
COST: $65; MORE INFO
Luxe loncheros may be a recent trend but food trucks have been a fixture in L.A. for more than a century. The city's first food trucks were horse-drawn carriages that roamed the streets in the 1880s selling tamales, oyster cocktails and other specialties. Most were operated by immigrants. You can sample dishes drawn from a hundred years of history while learning about the evolution of street cuisine.
ARTSY PICK
Public Anchors Finale
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 24; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
WHERE: Canada Ave. and Casitas Ave, behind John Muir High School; Pasadena
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Side Street Projects is a mobile, artist-run organization that uses its roving Woodworking Bus to teach design and fabrication to kids. The group also facilitates community-based art projects. For "Public Anchors," participants were invited to develop an imaginary shipwreck, design puppets and wrangle electronic sound bugs. See the results.
PARTY PICK
Venice Arts' Speakeasy
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 24, 6:30-9 p.m.
WHERE: Townhouse; Venice
COST: $30-40; MORE INFO
Established in 1915, Townhouse is one of L.A.'s oldest bars and hosted a basement speakeasy during Prohibition. Enjoy a jazzy, retro-themed party with complimentary whiskey tastings, snacks from local restaurants, a silent auction, a raffle and a cash bar with specialty cocktails. You can stay to hear live music at 9 p.m. for no extra charge. Proceeds benefit Venice Arts' free photography and filmmaking programs for low-income youth.
