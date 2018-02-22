From sitcom re-enactments and immersive VR screenings to dancing marionettes and urban chuck wagons, here are a few things to do this Southern California weekend.

MOVIE PICK

Airtalk's FilmWeek: 2018 Oscar Preview

KPCC's FilmWeek critics and host Larry Mantle plus an audience of 1,000 gathered at the historic Theatre at Ace Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles for FilmWeek's 2017 Oscar preview. Louis Felix/KPCC

WHEN: Sunday, Feb. 25; 1-4 p.m.

WHERE: Theatre at the Ace Hotel; downtown L.A.

COST: $12-14; MORE INFO

A week before the Oscars, several of KPCC's film critics — Justin Chang, Amy Nicholson, Claudia Puig, Peter Rainer and others – join AirTalk host Larry Mantle to debate and discuss this year's nominees. This will be a special taping in front of a live audience.

FAMILY PICK

Bob Baker Day

Bob Baker, founder of the Bob Baker Marionette Theater, with one of his puppet creations. Baker died in 2014 but his theater, in Echo Park, lives on. Maya Sugarman/KPCC

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 24; 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

WHERE: Bob Baker Marionette Theater; Echo Park

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The fourth annual celebration of puppeteer Bob Baker's legacy will feature puppet-making workshops, carnival games, live music, booths, food trucks and round-the-clock puppet shows on an outdoor stage. Inside, you can check out the pop-up puppet museum. DJ Lance Rock of "Yo Gabba Gabba" will serve as Grand Marshall.

COMEDY PICK

'90s Sitcom Live on Stage: "Woke Version"

"The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air" in the early days, with the original Aunt Viv. /AP

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 24 - Sunday, Feb. 25

WHERE: The Miracle Theater; Inglewood

COST: Inglewood; MORE INFO

Simultaneously nostalgic and funny, this raucous event features sketch comedy performers acting out scenes from TV shows such as "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" and "Martin." Wanna watch Will get into some low-key trouble and receive a tough but touching pep talk from Uncle Phil? Or how about an outrageous argument between Martin and Gina? You're in luck.

DESIGN PICK

Palm Springs Modernism Week

Sure to be photographed by thousands of modernistas during Palm Springs Modernism Week: The Edris House, designed in 1953 by E. Stewart Williams. John Rabe/KPCC

WHEN: Through Sunday, Feb. 25

WHERE: various locations; Palm Springs

COST: prices vary; MORE INFO

Since the 1950s, Southern California's most famous desert town has also been a hotbed of modern architecture and design. Explore that history with bus tours, home tours, films, auctions, a mixology seminar and more.

FUTURISTIC PICK

Voyager VR Theatre

WHEN: Monday, Feb. 19-Sunday, Feb. 25

WHERE: Theatre at the Ace Hotel; downtown L.A.

COST: $35; MORE INFO

Wanna experience the future of storytelling? Plop yourself into the Voyager, the world's first full-motion virtual reality chair. You'll get to watch a trio of short, immersive films lasting approximately 45 minutes. Make sure to show up on time or you'll miss the "screening." Attendees should be at least 13 years old.

ATHLETIC PICK

Chinatown Firecracker 5K & 10K

Runners prepare to cross the finish line at the Rock 'n' Roll Los Angeles Halloween Half-Marathon and 5K on October 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Rich Polk/Getty Images for CGI

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 24 - Sunday, Feb. 25

WHERE: Chinatown, Los Angeles

COST: $25-60; MORE INFO

Don't be confused by the name. This event includes a 20-mile bike ride (on Saturday) and a 5K/10K (on Sunday). The course is challenging — you'll start in Chinatown and run (or walk) around hilly Dodger Stadium — but the vibe is fun. Afterward, there's a free festival on both days featuring Polynesian dancers, a jazz band, lion dancers and more. Online registration is closed but on-site registration is still available for the first 300 entrants.

FOODIE PICK

Santa Anita Chili Cook-Off

All the items necessary for a chili feast sit on a wooden surface. Hulton Archive/Getty Images

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 24; noon - 4:30 p.m.

WHERE: Santa Anita Park; Arcadia

COST: $30; MORE INFO

A heat wave's a-comin'. Sample the best chilis in SoCal at this mouth-watering showdown. Your admission gets you ten 2-ounce chili tastings, one vote for your favorite and a glass of wine or craft beer. You can also watch the ponies run at the racetrack.

SHOPPING PICK

Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market

Barbara Garcia Cristina Planell show off their street style at the Palo Market on December 3, 2016 in Barcelona, Spain. Miquel Benitez/Getty Images

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 24 - Sunday, Feb. 25; 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

WHERE: Pomona Fairplex

COST: $8-25; MORE INFO

Nearly 100 vendors, selling everything from clothes and crafts to housewares and art, will converge for a weekend-long sell-a-thon of all things retro.

HISTORY PICK

The Urban Chuck Wagon: 100 Years of Food Truck Fare

A man, probably the vendor, assists a woman standing in front of a truck parked in a residential neighborhood of Los Angeles, circa 1937. Herman J. Schultheis/Los Angeles Public Library

WHEN: Friday, Feb. 23; 7 p.m.

WHERE: The Autry Museum of the American West; Griffith Park

COST: $65; MORE INFO

Luxe loncheros may be a recent trend but food trucks have been a fixture in L.A. for more than a century. The city's first food trucks were horse-drawn carriages that roamed the streets in the 1880s selling tamales, oyster cocktails and other specialties. Most were operated by immigrants. You can sample dishes drawn from a hundred years of history while learning about the evolution of street cuisine.

ARTSY PICK

Public Anchors Finale

People work on the "Public Anchors" project organized by Side Street Projects. Side Street Projects via Vimeo

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 24; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

WHERE: Canada Ave. and Casitas Ave, behind John Muir High School; Pasadena

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Side Street Projects is a mobile, artist-run organization that uses its roving Woodworking Bus to teach design and fabrication to kids. The group also facilitates community-based art projects. For "Public Anchors," participants were invited to develop an imaginary shipwreck, design puppets and wrangle electronic sound bugs. See the results.

PARTY PICK

Venice Arts' Speakeasy

Female patrons at the Malamute Saloon, which was reportedly the first bar to open in Los Angeles after the 1933 repeal of Prohibition. The bar was designed to look like the log cabin Malamute Saloon near Fairbanks, Alaska, made famous in a poem by Robert W. Service. The L.A. version of the saloon featured a log cabin attached to a giant bottle. Circa 1933. Security Pacific National Bank Collection/Los Angeles Public Library

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 24, 6:30-9 p.m.

WHERE: Townhouse; Venice

COST: $30-40; MORE INFO

Established in 1915, Townhouse is one of L.A.'s oldest bars and hosted a basement speakeasy during Prohibition. Enjoy a jazzy, retro-themed party with complimentary whiskey tastings, snacks from local restaurants, a silent auction, a raffle and a cash bar with specialty cocktails. You can stay to hear live music at 9 p.m. for no extra charge. Proceeds benefit Venice Arts' free photography and filmmaking programs for low-income youth.

How are you spending your weekend? Let us know on Twitter @elinashatkin and @LeoHasACat.