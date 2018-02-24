How'd those SoCal athletes do at the 2018 Olympics?

Ten athletes from Southern California competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. Here's how they fared.

*That number doesn't include athletes who were born in Southern California but have made their homes elsewhere, like bobsledder Lauren Gibbs, who was born in Los Angeles but lives in Denver. Gibbs won a silver medal as the brakeman of a sled driven by Elana Meyers Taylor. They finished only .07 seconds behind the German pair that won gold.

Chloe Kim

Snowboarding

USA's gold medallist Chloe Kim poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the snowboard women's Halfpipe at the Pyeongchang Medals Plaza during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang on February 13, 2018. KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/Getty Images

Hometown: Torrance, CA

Birthplace: Long Beach, CA

Born: April 23, 2000

2018 Olympic Results: Gold - Women's Halfpipe

The Details: At only 17 years old, Kim was one of Team USA's breakout stars — both in performance and media attention. During her gold medal-winning run, Kim became the first woman to land back-to-back 1080s in Olympic competition. It wasn't her first record-breaking feat. In 2016, 15-year-old Kim became the first person under the age of 16 to win back-to-back gold medals at the X Games. Then she made history again, becoming the first woman to land back-to-back 1080 spins in a snowboarding competition. She earned a perfect score for that impressive run. Snowboarding fans expect her to dominate the sport for years to come. MORE DETAILS

Shaun White

Snowboarding

U.S. snowboarder Shaun White wraps himself in the U.S. flag after winning gold in the men's halfpipe. He was later criticized for dragging a flag on the ground at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. David Ramos/Getty Images

Hometown: Carlsbad, CA

Birthplace: San Diego, CA

Born: September 3, 1986

2018 Olympic Results: Gold - Men's Halfpipe

The Details: On Valentine's Day, White made history, becoming the first snowboarder to win three Olympic gold medals, after he won the halfpipe final. The 31-year-old White won gold in the halfpipe at both the 2006 and 2010 Olympics. At the 2014 Olympics, he placed fourth in the event, so he had something to prove in Pyeongchang — and it was an emotional win. White wrapped himself in an American flag and wept. MORE DETAILS

Cayla Barnes

Ice Hockey

Cayla Barnes #3 of the United States and Rebecca Johnston #6 of Canada fall on the ice as they battle for the puck in the second period during the Women's Gold Medal Game at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea. Harry How/Getty Images

Hometown: Eastvale, CA

Birthplace: Eastvale, CA

Born: January 7, 1999

Olympic History: Gold - Women's Ice Hockey

Fun Facts: They're calling it Miracle on Ice, Part II. The U.S. women's team beat their arch-rival Canada on the 38th anniversary of the day the U.S. men beat the Soviet Union's ice hockey team in 1980. It was the first time in 20 years the women's ice hockey team has won gold. The game was a grueling, three-hour match. Regulation time ended with a 2-2 tie. A 20-minute overtime period remained scoreless and a penalty shootout ended in a stalemate, which sent the game to a sudden-death shootout. U.S. goalie Maddie Rooney carried the team to victory by blocking a shot from Canada's Meghan Agosta. At age 19, Barnes is the youngest member of the team. She plays ice hockey for Boston College. MORE DETAILS

Adam Rippon

Figure Skating

Team USA's Adam Rippon competes in the men's short program at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Birthplace: Scranton, PA

Born: November 11, 1989

2018 Olympic Results: Bronze - Team Competition; 10th - Men's Figure Skating

The Details: Rippon only placed 10th but became a social media star, winning famous admirers such as Reese Witherspoon, Busy Philipps and several others. The openly gay skater also turned down a call from vice president Mike Pence before changing his mind and saying he'd take the call.

MORE DETAILS

Mirai Nagasu

Figure Skating

USA's Mirai Nagasu competes in the women's single skating free skating of the figure skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 23, 2018. ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images

Hometown: Arcadia, CA

Birthplace: Montebello, CA

Born: April 16, 1993

2018 Olympic Results: Bronze - Team Competition; 10th - Women's Figure Skating

The Details: At her second Games, Nagasu got off to a brilliant start, becoming the first American woman, and third woman overall, to land a triple axel at the Olympics. She helped lead American skaters to a bronze in the team event. In the individual competition, she fell during her triple axel and ended the women's event in 10th place. She later gave a controversial post-skate interview in which she said her free skate was an audition for "Dancing with the Stars." At the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, Nagasu placed fourth. MORE DETAILS

Maddie Mastro

Snowboarding

Maddie Mastro of the United States wipes out in the Snowboard Ladies' Halfpipe Final at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 13, 2018. David Ramos/Getty Images

Hometown: Wrightwood, CA

Birthplace: Wrightwood, CA

Born: February 22, 2000

2018 Olympic Results: 12th - Women's Halfpipe

The Details: Mastro made it to in the finals but she crashed three times in the women’s halfpipe to finish 12th and sat in the snow with her head in her hands. A day later, she tweeted: "The sun will rise and again and I'll try again." MORE DETAILS

Chris Knierim

Figure Skating

Alexa Scimeca-Knierim and Chris Knierim compete in the pair skating free skating of the figure skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 15, 2018. JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images

Hometown: San Diego, CA

Birthplace: Tuscon, AZ

Born: November 5, 1987

2018 Olympic Results: Bronze - Team Competition; 15th - Pairs Figure Skating

The Details: Knierim and his wife and skating partner, Alexa Scimeca Knierim, helped the U.S. figure skating team earn a bronze medal. They struggled in the pairs figure skating competition, barely making it to the finals, where they eventually placed 15th. But the couple spent a romantic Valentine's Day together, competing on the ice. MORE DETAILS

Hailey Langland

Snowboarding

Hailey Langland of the United Sates practices before the Freestyle Skiing Ladies Slopestyle Qualification at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic on February 11, 2018. Clive Mason/Getty Images

Hometown: San Clemente, CA

Birthplace: Irvine, CA

Born: August 2, 2000

2018 Olympic Results: 6th - Women's Slopestyle; 14th - Women's Big Air

The Details: In the slopestyle competition, Langland, 17, fell during her first run but had a clean second run that bumped her up to 6th place. She failed to qualify for the finals of the Big Air competition, which only includes the top 12 athletes. MORE DETAILS

Jonathon Blum

Ice Hockey

Brian O'Neill (#9) and Jonathon Blum (#24) of the United States celebrates after O'Neillc scored a goal against Slovenia in the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics on February 14, 2018. Harry How/Getty Images

Hometown: Ladera Ranch, CA

Birthplace: Long Beach, CA

Born: January 30, 1989

2018 Olympic Results: 7th place - Men's Ice Hockey

The Details: The U.S. men's team narrowly lost to the Czech Republic in a tight quarterfinal game that ended in a penalty shootout. The final score was 3-2. No current NHL players are competing the 2018 Winter Games because the league and Olympics officials could not agree on terms. Blum currently plays for Admiral Vladivostok of the Kontinental Hockey League. He previously played with the Nashville Predators and the Minnesota Wild. MORE DETAILS

Carlo Valdes

Bobsled

Justin Olsen, Nathan Weber, Carlo Valdes and Christopher Fogt of the United States compete during 4-man bobsled at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 24, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Hometown: Newport Beach, CA

Birthplace: Newport Beach, CA

Born: February 11, 1990

2018 Olympic Results: 21st place - Men's Four-Man Bobsled

The Details: In the four-man bobsled, Valdes pushed a sled piloted by Justin Olsen. They placed 21st, one spot behind the other American four-man team. Valdes, a college football player then a track-and-field athlete, only began competing in bobsled after the 2014 Winter Olympics. MORE DETAILS