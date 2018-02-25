A man's drunken birthday celebration ended in his arrest after he took a horse for a ride on the 91 freeway in Long Beach. You read that right.
The arrest happened early Saturday morning when a driver reported a man on a white horse heading eastbound on the freeway.
The horse ran off the freeway before California Highway Patrol officers arrived but they arrested 29-year-old Luis Alfredo Perez after he failed a sobriety test.
The CHP says the White Arabian horse was not harmed and was released to its owner after the arrest.
The CHP tweeted photos of the unusual spectacle, reminding the public that they don't "horse around" with DUIs.