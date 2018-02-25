A man's drunken birthday celebration ended in his arrest after he took a horse for a ride on the 91 freeway in Long Beach. You read that right.

The arrest happened early Saturday morning when a driver reported a man on a white horse heading eastbound on the freeway.

A man is arrested on Saturday, February 24, 2018, after he was spotted riding a horse on the 91 freeway in Long Beach. California Highway Patrol via Twitter

The horse ran off the freeway before California Highway Patrol officers arrived but they arrested 29-year-old Luis Alfredo Perez after he failed a sobriety test.

The CHP says the White Arabian horse was not harmed and was released to its owner after the arrest.

A CHP officer looks at a horse on Saturday, February 24, 2018, after a man was spotted riding it on the 91 freeway in Long Beach. The man was given a sobriety test and arrested. California Highway Patrol via Twitter

The CHP tweeted photos of the unusual spectacle, reminding the public that they don't "horse around" with DUIs.