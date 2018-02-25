Arts & Entertainment

Pyeongchang Olympics closing ceremony, in photos

South Korean singer CL performs during the Closing Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Entertainers performs during the Closing Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Entertainer perform at the Closing Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Entertainer perform at the Closing Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Silver medalist Krista Parmakoski of Finland, gold medalist Marit Bjorgen of Norway and bronze medalist Stina Nilsson of Sweden poses during the medal ceremony for the Cross-Country Skiing - Ladies' 30km during the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.
Performers dance during the Closing Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Team Korea walks in the Parade of Athletes during the Closing Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
The Korean flag is carried during the Closing Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Korean musician Yang Tae-hwan performs during the Closing Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Entertainers perform during the Closing Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Team USA athletes take part in the Closing Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Entertainers perform during the Closing Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
An entertainer dressed as a panda performs during the Closing Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Dancers perform during the Closing Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Entertainers perform during the Closing Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
USA athletes take part in the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Pyeongchang Stadium on February 25, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Martin BERNETTI (Photo credit should read MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP/Getty Images)
Fireworks light up the night sky during the Closing Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Fireworks explode at the start of the Closing Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Athletes arrive during the Closing Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Dancers perform during the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Pyeongchang Stadium on February 25, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / JAVIER SORIANO (Photo credit should read JAVIER SORIANO/AFP/Getty Images)
Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States walk with Team USA in the Parade of Athletes during the Closing Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Entertainers perform during the Closing Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Entertainers perform during the Closing Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Lindsey Vonn of Team USA walks with other athletes during the Closing Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Flag bearer Jessica Diggins of the United States walks in the Parade of Athletes during the Closing Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
A general view of the Parade of Athletes during the Closing Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Fireworks explode behind the Olympic flame during the Closing Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 25: Entertainers perform during the Closing Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
Entertainers perform during the Closing Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Entertainers perform during the Closing Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Entertainers perform during the Closing Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Members of Team USA walk in the Parade of Athletes during the Closing Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Team Korea and Team Republic of Korea walk in the Parade of Athletes during the Closing Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Entertainers perform during the Closing Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Entertainers perform during the Closing Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 25: Band EXO perform during the Closing Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Entertainers perform during the Closing Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Members of Team USA walk in the Parade of Athletes during the Closing Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook and Ivanka Trump attend the Closing Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2018.
Fireworks explode behind the extinguished Olympic Cauldron near the conclusion of the Closing Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
TOPSHOT - The Olympic flame has gone out in the cauldron during the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Pyeongchang Stadium on February 25, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / JAVIER SORIANO (Photo credit should read JAVIER SORIANO/AFP/Getty Images)
Beijing 2022 is projected on stage during the Closing Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Hannah Bloch and Nicole Werbeck | NPR |

The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics concluded Sunday evening in South Korea. The closing ceremony saw fewer athletes than the opening event 17 days ago — some Olympians have already gone home — but didn't stint on pageantry, K-pop and expressions of hope for peace between the two Koreas.

Figure skaters Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres of France participate during the Closing Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2018.
Ivanka Trump, daughter of the U.S. president, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in sat near a visiting North Korean general, Kim Yong Chol, believed to be a former spy chief, whose delegation had earlier been met with a sit-in by conservative South Korean lawmakers near the border crossing.

Artists perform during the Closing Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
"Although parting is sad, we will remember Pyeongchang with beautiful memories. Athletes, you are true champions," said Lee Hee-beom, the Pyeongchang Olympics organizing committee president. "The seed of peace you have planted here in Pyeongchang will grow as a big tree in the not-distant future. The hope and aspirations of South and North Korean athletes together with cheerleaders will definitely serve as a cornerstone of the unification of the Korean Peninsula."

Entertainers perform during the Closing Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Thomas Bach, the head of the International Olympic Committee, said North and South Korea "have shown how sport brings people together in our very fragile world. You have shown how sport builds bridges."

Pita Taufatofua of Tonga stands on stage during the Closing Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
With the Olympic flame extinguished in Pyeongchang, the torch has been passed to Beijing. In 2022, the Chinese capital will host the next Winter Games. In the meantime, we have the Summer Olympics to look forward to in Tokyo in 2020.

Click on the photo gallery at the top of this page to see more images of the Closing Ceremony.

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

 