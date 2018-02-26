Local

Oscars 2018 road closures and parking restrictions

Hollywood Boulevard at Highland Avenue in Hollywood, California is closed off to the public as pedestrians pass a large statue of the Oscar in this February 21, 2015 file photo. The city has already begun to close streets and enforce parking restrictions as crews prepare for the 2018 Academy Awards show.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
KPCC Staff |

With preparations underway for the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday, streets have already been shut down around the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood and Highland.

Closures and parking restrictions began at 10 p.m. Sunday so crews can install bleachers, get the red carpet positioned and make other preparations. Further restrictions will roll out throughout the week, with the strictest closures coming on Sunday — show day.

Below is a set of maps showing street and sidewalk closures, followed by a list of parking restrictions from the Los Angeles Department of Transportation.

Street and sidewalk closures

Parking restrictions

The following streets will have temporary tow-away, no-stopping zones on the dates listed. If you do happen to get towed, you can track down your vehicle on the Official Police Garages website, by calling 311 or by calling Hollywood Tow (323) 466-8583.

Sunday, Feb. 25 to Wednesday, March 7 (6 a.m.)

Saturday, March 3 (10 p.m.) to Monday, March 5 (6 a.m.)

Sunday, March 4 (6 a.m. to midnight)

Sunday, March 4 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Additional post-show street closures

Sunday, March 4 to Wednesday, March 7