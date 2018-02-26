With preparations underway for the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday, streets have already been shut down around the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood and Highland.

Closures and parking restrictions began at 10 p.m. Sunday so crews can install bleachers, get the red carpet positioned and make other preparations. Further restrictions will roll out throughout the week, with the strictest closures coming on Sunday — show day.

Below is a set of maps showing street and sidewalk closures, followed by a list of parking restrictions from the Los Angeles Department of Transportation.

Street and sidewalk closures

Parking restrictions

The following streets will have temporary tow-away, no-stopping zones on the dates listed. If you do happen to get towed, you can track down your vehicle on the Official Police Garages website, by calling 311 or by calling Hollywood Tow (323) 466-8583.

Sunday, Feb. 25 to Wednesday, March 7 (6 a.m.)

Hawthorn Ave between Highland Ave and Orange Dr – Both sides

Hawthorn Aly between Orange Dr and Highland Ave – Both sides

Hollywood Blvd between Highland Ave and Orange Dr – Both sides

Orange Dr between Hollywood Blvd and Orchid Aly – Both sides

Saturday, March 3 (10 p.m.) to Monday, March 5 (6 a.m.)

Johnny Grant Way between Highland Ave and Orchid St – Both sides

Orchid St between Franklin Ave and Johnny Grant Way – Both sides

Sunday, March 4 (6 a.m. to midnight)

Franklin Ave between La Brea Ave and Highland Ave – Both sides

Hollywood Blvd between Cahuenga Blvd and Vine St – North side

Hollywood Blvd between Highland Ave and Cahuenga Blvd – Both sides

Hollywood Blvd between Highland Ave and La Brea Ave – Both sides

Highland Ave between Franklin Ave and Sunset Blvd – Both sides

Hawthorn Ave between La Brea Ave and Highland Ave – Both sides

Orange Ave between Hollywood Blvd and Sunset Blvd – Both sides

Sunset Blvd between Detroit St and Vine St – Both sides

Wilcox Ave between Franklin Ave and Fountain Ave – Both sides

Mc Cadden Pl between Yucca St and Hollywood Blvd – Both sides

Yucca St between Highland Ave and Las Palmas Ave – Both sides

Highland Ave between Santa Monica Blvd and Sunset Blvd – East side

Outpost Dr between Franklin Ave and La Presa Dr – Both sides

Outpost Cir between Outpost Dr and Hillside Ave – Both sides

El Cerrito Pl between Outpost Dr and Hillside Ave – Both sides

Fountain Ave between Wilcox Ave and Cole Ave – Both sides

Cole Ave between Fountain Ave and Cahuenga Blvd – Both sides

De Longpre Ave between Cahuenga Blvd and Wilcox Ave – Both sides

Hawthorn Ave between Highland Ave and Mc Cadden Pl – Both sides

Selma Ave between Highland Ave and Mc Cadden Pl – Both sides

Cherokee Ave between Hollywood Blvd and Selma Ave – Both sides

Sunday, March 4 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Santa Monica Blvd between Highland Ave & Mc Cadden Pl – North side

Santa Monica Blvd between Highland Ave & Mansfield Ave – South side

Santa Monica Blvd between Vine St & Lillian Way – North side

Highland Ave between Sunset Blvd & De Longpre Ave – Both sides

Highland Ave between De Longpre Ave & Santa Monica Blvd – East side

Cahuenga Blvd between Hollywood Blvd & Sunset Blvd – Both sides

Cahuenga Blvd between 101 NB Fwy Off-Ramp & Hollywood Blvd – West side

Vine St between 101 SB Fwy Off-Ramp & Sunset Blvd – West side

Vine St between Homewood Ave & Fountain Ave – West side

Vine St between Lexington Ave & Santa Monica Blvd – West side

Fountain Ave between Highland Ave & Vine St – North side

La Brea Ave between Franklin Ave & Sunset Blvd – Both sides

La Brea Ave between Lexington Ave & Santa Monica Blvd – Both sides

Additional post-show street closures

Sunday, March 4 to Wednesday, March 7