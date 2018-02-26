With preparations underway for the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday, streets have already been shut down around the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood and Highland.
Closures and parking restrictions began at 10 p.m. Sunday so crews can install bleachers, get the red carpet positioned and make other preparations. Further restrictions will roll out throughout the week, with the strictest closures coming on Sunday — show day.
Below is a set of maps showing street and sidewalk closures, followed by a list of parking restrictions from the Los Angeles Department of Transportation.
Street and sidewalk closures
Parking restrictions
The following streets will have temporary tow-away, no-stopping zones on the dates listed. If you do happen to get towed, you can track down your vehicle on the Official Police Garages website, by calling 311 or by calling Hollywood Tow (323) 466-8583.
Sunday, Feb. 25 to Wednesday, March 7 (6 a.m.)
- Hawthorn Ave between Highland Ave and Orange Dr – Both sides
- Hawthorn Aly between Orange Dr and Highland Ave – Both sides
- Hollywood Blvd between Highland Ave and Orange Dr – Both sides
- Orange Dr between Hollywood Blvd and Orchid Aly – Both sides
Saturday, March 3 (10 p.m.) to Monday, March 5 (6 a.m.)
- Johnny Grant Way between Highland Ave and Orchid St – Both sides
- Orchid St between Franklin Ave and Johnny Grant Way – Both sides
Sunday, March 4 (6 a.m. to midnight)
- Franklin Ave between La Brea Ave and Highland Ave – Both sides
- Hollywood Blvd between Cahuenga Blvd and Vine St – North side
- Hollywood Blvd between Highland Ave and Cahuenga Blvd – Both sides
- Hollywood Blvd between Highland Ave and La Brea Ave – Both sides
- Highland Ave between Franklin Ave and Sunset Blvd – Both sides
- Hawthorn Ave between La Brea Ave and Highland Ave – Both sides
- Orange Ave between Hollywood Blvd and Sunset Blvd – Both sides
- Sunset Blvd between Detroit St and Vine St – Both sides
- Wilcox Ave between Franklin Ave and Fountain Ave – Both sides
- Mc Cadden Pl between Yucca St and Hollywood Blvd – Both sides
- Yucca St between Highland Ave and Las Palmas Ave – Both sides
- Highland Ave between Santa Monica Blvd and Sunset Blvd – East side
- Outpost Dr between Franklin Ave and La Presa Dr – Both sides
- Outpost Cir between Outpost Dr and Hillside Ave – Both sides
- El Cerrito Pl between Outpost Dr and Hillside Ave – Both sides
- Fountain Ave between Wilcox Ave and Cole Ave – Both sides
- Cole Ave between Fountain Ave and Cahuenga Blvd – Both sides
- De Longpre Ave between Cahuenga Blvd and Wilcox Ave – Both sides
- Hawthorn Ave between Highland Ave and Mc Cadden Pl – Both sides
- Selma Ave between Highland Ave and Mc Cadden Pl – Both sides
- Cherokee Ave between Hollywood Blvd and Selma Ave – Both sides
Sunday, March 4 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Santa Monica Blvd between Highland Ave & Mc Cadden Pl – North side
- Santa Monica Blvd between Highland Ave & Mansfield Ave – South side
- Santa Monica Blvd between Vine St & Lillian Way – North side
- Highland Ave between Sunset Blvd & De Longpre Ave – Both sides
- Highland Ave between De Longpre Ave & Santa Monica Blvd – East side
- Cahuenga Blvd between Hollywood Blvd & Sunset Blvd – Both sides
- Cahuenga Blvd between 101 NB Fwy Off-Ramp & Hollywood Blvd – West side
- Vine St between 101 SB Fwy Off-Ramp & Sunset Blvd – West side
- Vine St between Homewood Ave & Fountain Ave – West side
- Vine St between Lexington Ave & Santa Monica Blvd – West side
- Fountain Ave between Highland Ave & Vine St – North side
- La Brea Ave between Franklin Ave & Sunset Blvd – Both sides
- La Brea Ave between Lexington Ave & Santa Monica Blvd – Both sides
Additional post-show street closures
Sunday, March 4 to Wednesday, March 7
- Hollywood Blvd between La Brea Blvd and Cahuenga Blvd
- Orchid Aly between Highland Blvd and Las Palmas Ave
- Hawthorn Ave between Orange Drive and McCadden Pl
- Selma Ave between Highland Blvd and McCadden Pl
- Orange Dr between Hollywood Blvd and Hawthorn Av
- Highland Ave between Franklin Ave and Sunset Blvd
- Wilcox Ave between Franklin Ave and Sunset Blvd