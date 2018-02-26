2 LAPD officers sentenced to 25 years for rape

Los Angeles Police Department officers James Nichols and Luis Valenzuela pleaded no contest to sexually assaulting four women on Monday, according to the L.A. County District Attorney's Office. The officers have each been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Nichols, 46, and Valenzuela, 45, pleaded no contest to two counts each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation.

"After becoming partners, the two officers sexually assaulted women at various locations between 2008 and 2011," according to a news release from the DA's Office. "All four women, who ranged in age from 19 to 34, were involved in narcotics-related investigations with the officers when they were assaulted."

Nichols and Valenzuela must also both register as sex offenders.