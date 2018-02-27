Local

Last homeless removed from Orange County encampment

County workers clear and raze a homeless encampment beside the Santa Ana River in this February 20, 2018 file photo taken in Anaheim, California. On Monday, sheriff's officials said the last homeless residents had relocated.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
Authorities have removed the last homeless people from a Southern California riverbed encampment after a weeklong effort that saw some 730 transients placed in shelters or motel rooms.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department announced Monday that everyone camping along the Santa Ana River Trail between Anaheim and Orange had relocated.

The department says it will now patrol the area and arrest trespassers. Authorities also are cleaning up the trash that was left behind.

The county provided shelter or motel vouchers in a settlement with activists who had sued over earlier attempts to clean out the encampment.