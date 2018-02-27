Trump to visit California for first time since becoming president

President Donald Trump will visit Southern California in mid-March, California Republican National Committee Chairman Shawn Steel confirmed Tuesday.

Trump’s plans include a visit to see prototypes of the proposed border wall that he has championed since his presidential campaign.

The president will also attend a Republican National Committee fundraiser in Los Angeles, Steel said by email.

Trump has not visited California since he became president — 403 days ago.

A judge sided with the president Tuesday on a challenge to building a border wall with Mexico. The decision came days after construction began on a 30-foot high barrier in Calexico, California, the administration's first wall project outside of eight prototypes in San Diego that were completed in October.

