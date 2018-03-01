Environment & Science

How to drive safely in the Southern California rain

File: Drivers ford a flooded street as a powerful storm moves across Southern California on Feb. 17, 2017 in Sun Valley, California.
David McNew/Getty Images
KPCC Staff |

A storm descending on Southern California was forecast to drop up to 3 inches of rain from Thursday night into Friday morning.

Fears that it will bring a repeat of January's devastating mudslides have prompted mandatory evacuation orders in Santa Barbara County. But even if you're not in one of these danger zones, there are other hazards to plan for.

Most commuters here know the perils of precipitation, which can turn everyday gridlock into a slippery game of bumper cars. Yet every time it rains, we get the same choreography of collisions.

"Everybody thinks they're a great driver," stunt driver Greg Tracy told "Take Two" in January. "With the years of teaching racing schools and car clinics and just being on the road, maybe it's actually 1 in 100 that are OK."

To help you weather the storm, we've remixed some previous tips (and friendly reminders) for SoCal commuters.

