Why atmospheric rivers can be a blessing and a curse

The storm currently hitting Southern California is the second this week, but it's far different than its predecessor.

The earlier storm originated near Alaska, like many of California's winter storms do, but it packed little rain because it tracked over land instead of the Pacific Ocean.

The second storm, the one that began drenching the region Thursday, is what's known as an atmospheric river. It's a type of storm that begins far out at sea, allowing it to gather abundant moisture as it barrels toward land driven by high winds.

NOAA

Atmospheric rivers can dump significant rainfall in a short period of time. One was responsible for the mudslides in Montecito in January that were triggered by a half inch of rain within five minutes. At least 21 people were killed.

The threat of further mudslides prompted officials in Santa Barbara County on Thursday to issue mandatory evacuation notices for communities adjacent to areas burned in the Thomas fire in December.

But as destructive as they can be, California also relies on atmospheric rivers for much of its water supply.

"They benefit our water supply, but if they come with too much intensity or on top of the previous storm that’s already made the ground real wet, they can also create major hazards," said Marty Ralph, director at the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes at UC San Diego, who studies the storm systems.

Atmospheric rivers are unique in that there are only a handful of them that funnel water onto California each year. Even so, they're responsible for roughly 50 percent of the state's precipitation.

They can be bigger than 300 miles across and hold more than 10 times the amount of water found in the Mississippi River.

This latest downpour is likely welcomed in parts of Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties, which are experiencing severe drought conditions, even after California's wet winter last year.

At the same time, there are areas on high alert. The volume and force of the water falling on naked soil, exposed by the Thomas Fire.

A loss of vegetation and alteration of soil characteristics following the largest wildfire in state history, means that the land is less able to absorb water and stay in place. Coupled with the fact that the mountains in the area are particularly steep, mudslides are more likely.

According to U.S. Geological Survey hydrologist Jason Keane, half an inch of rain over the course of an hour is all it could take to trigger debris flows in the mountains of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

For weather events that can have such a huge impact on the state, the storm systems are near impossible to predict. When trying to determine where an atmospheric river might touch down, three days out, the margin of error is about 190 miles, according to Ralph. That's roughly the distance between San Luis Obispo and Los Angeles.

Scientists have been studying the storm systems with the hopes of being able to better understand them. This winter, Ralph boarded multiple planes and flew out over atmospheric rivers off the coast of California. While in the air, the crew released dropsondes, or instruments that can measure temperature, wind, humidity and pressure, in the river itself. With the data, Ralph said that they hope to better understand the weather systems and improve their prediction models.

There's only about one month left in California's traditional rainy season, and this atmospheric river's not going to eliminate drought conditions across the state.