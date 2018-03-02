How do California’s strict gun laws differ from federal law?

Waiting periods, assault weapons bans — you may have heard that California’s gun laws are among the strictest in the nation. What does that mean, exactly? We’ve done the legwork and broke it down for you.
|CALIFORNIA
|FEDERAL
|WAITING PERIOD
|Ten-day waiting period before a firearm can be released to a buyer or transferee.
|No federal waiting period. Under the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), a dealer may transfer a firearm to a prospective purchaser as soon as he or she passes a background check, which can take minutes. If the FBI is unable to complete a background check within three business days, the dealer may complete the transfer by default.
|ASSAULT WEAPONS
|Banned in California. As of 2018 certain AR-15 rifles with "bullet buttons" are no longer exempt and must be modified.
|Currently legal. Banned between 1994 and 2004.
|AGE REQUIREMENTS
|Same as federal: Individual must be at least 18 years old to purchase a rifle or shotgun, and at least 21 years old to purchase a handgun.
|Same as California: Individual must be at least 18 years old to purchase a rifle or shotgun, and at least 21 years old to purchase a handgun.
|PURCHASE LIMIT
|Purchasing more than one handgun within any 30-day period is prohibited except in specific circumstances. There is no limit on the number of rifles or shotguns that can be purchased.
|Federal law does not limit the number of guns a person may buy in any given time period.
|PERMIT
|No permit required. However, handgun buyers must pass a Firearm Safety Certificate test before the purchase.
|No
|REGISTRATION OF FIREARMS
|New California residents must report their ownership of firearms to the DOJ or sell/transfer them within 60 days.
|No
|LICENSING OF OWNER
|None
|None
|PERMIT TO CARRY CONCEALED WEAPONS IN PUBLIC
|California requires a permit to carry a weapon, issued by a sheriff or police chief. There must be a reason — usually self defense, and the person must be of "good moral character." Some counties, including Los Angeles, refuse to issue permits. But a permit issued in one jurisdiction allows you to carry a gun anywhere in the state.
|None
|PURCHASE AND POSSESSION OF FIREARM
|California prohibits other categories of people in addition to federal law, such as:
- those convicted of violent or gun-related misdemeanors
- those deemed by the court to be a danger to oneself or others
|Federal law prohibits the purchase and possession of firearms by people who fall within certain categories, such as:
- convicted felons
- domestic abusers
- illegal drug addicts or abusers
- people with specific kinds of mental health histories
- undocumented immigrants
- dishonorably discharged service members — people with restraining orders
|POSSESSION OF LARGE CAPACITY MAGAZINES
|California bans the sale or manufacture of ammunition magazines that can hold more than 10 cartridges or rounds. A ban on possessing magazines purchased prior to 2000 has been challenged in court.
|Possession is no longer prohibited after the expiration of the federal Assault Weapons ban in 2004.
|PURCHASING A FIREARM
|All firearms purchases and transfers, including private party transactions and sales at gun shows, must be made through a licensed dealer under the Dealer Record of Sale (DROS) process.
|A transaction between unlicensed private parties in the same state does not require record-keeping. A transaction between unlicensed private parties in different states require transfer to a federal firearms licensee in the buyer's state.