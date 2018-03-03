Man shoots himself outside White House

The Secret Service says a man shot himself to death Saturday as he stood near the fence along the north side of the White House.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were in Florida at the time. The White House says Trump has been briefed on the shooting.

A Secret Service officer puts up police tape outside the White House as several blocks are closed down by the Secret Service on March 3, 2018. ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images

Authorities are seeking to notify the man's relatives and haven't released his name.

Police tape is seen outside the White House as several blocks are closed down by the Secret Service on March 3, 2018 in Washington, DC. ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images

Speaking for the Secret Service, Mason F. Brayman says the man approached the fence shortly before noon and fired several rounds from a handgun. Brayman says none of the shots appear to have been directed toward the White House.

Secret Service officers set up a perimeter around the White House grounds Saturday afternoon, limiting access and rerouting tourists as they investigated.