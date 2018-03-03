Avalanches wallop Mammoth, Squaw Valley

An avalanche has prompted the closure of a second major California ski resort in as many days.

The Mono County Sheriff's department says three people were partially buried but unhurt by an avalanche Saturday at Southern California's Mammoth Mountain ski resort.

Resort officials said the avalanche occurred at about 10:15 a.m. while resort workers were in an area closed to the public attempting so-called avalanche mitigation, which includes purposely creating smaller slides.

The avalanche poured down the mountain and into an open run crowded with skiers and boarders. The resort then closed for the day.

On Friday, an avalanche in Northern California injured two people and closed Squaw Valley ski resort.

Heavy storms have drenched coastal areas and dumped more than 6 feet of snow in some higher elevations.

Avalanches kill approximately 30 people each year in the United States. Twenty-five percent of people caught in an avalanche are killed by the trauma, the rest die from asphyxiation, according to NPR. Most avalanches occur right after a fresh snowfall.