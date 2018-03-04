Writer Stephanie Wittels Wachs got a phone call from her loving and accomplished brother Harris just three days before her wedding, in which he shared some surprising news. "He told me he was a drug addict," Wachs says.

Two years later, he was dead of an overdose.

Harris Wittels was a hilarious and respected Hollywood comic writer, who had become co-executive producer of NBC's "Parks and Recreation" by the time he was 30, and worked on award-winning shows like "Master of None."

"Everything Is Horrible and Wonderful" is Wachs' memoir of his life, her loss and the lessons she wants to share.

"It poured out of me, in a sort of way that I can only describe as exorcising demons," she says. "I was consumed with every possible negative emotion you could be consumed with. It was a terrible place to be, and I desperately wanted to talk to him."

Interview Highlights

The cover of "Everything is Horrible and Wonderful: A Tragicomic Memoir of Genius, Heroin, Love, and Loss" by Stephanie Wittels Wachs.

On what happened to her brother

I think that's part of why I wrote the book. In the book, I call it a manic investigative phase — after something terribly senseless happens, the people who are left here are tasked with making sense of it. I think he had a propensity for excess. He was pleasure-driven, as a person. He wanted to have everything in the buffet line, not just one thing. I also think that he had a mind that never stopped working. He was constantly crafting jokes, and making observations of the world, as a comic does, and I think that was probably exhausting... and he needed to relax and shut down. So I think the combination of those is why we're here.

On his rehab attempts

I think a 30-day program can turn into another sort of high. It's the high of feeling great again. You feel back to yourself, you feel in your body, you feel in your mind, you feel in control again, and you think, OK, I can do this just one more time. I'm in a good place, I'll just use one more time and it'll be OK. And the people that ran one of the rehabs, who we met with after he died, explained to us that that's often what kills addicts, the "just one more time" mentality.

On the question of whether "sister" is a noun or a verb

I can tell you that since he's died, I have just really done nothing but think about, and process, and write about, and honor my brother. I've been very verb-like since he died. I guess I think it's both. I think I'll always be his sister.

"The Sarah Silverman Program" writer Harris Wittels, comedian Sarah Silverman, executive producer/head writer Dan Sterling and actress Laura Silverman, arrive at Comedy Central's Emmy Awards party on September 21, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On how her mother and father are coping