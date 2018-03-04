Drama in reds and neutrals on Oscars red carpet

Neutrals, reds and purples brought the drama to the red carpet of Hollywood's biggest awards show.

Salma Hayek looked like royalty in a heavily jeweled, lavender gown, while Rita Moreno honored Academy Awards history by donning the same gown with a ball skirt she wore in 1962, when she won an Oscar for "West Side Story."

Allison Williams of "Get Out" went for neutral. The film's writer and director, Jordan Peele, opted for a creamy white tuxedo jacket while star Daniel Kaluuya chose a mustard jacket with narrow black lapels.

Allison Janney of "I, Tonya," wore red, choosing a gown with sleeves that fell to the ground. Sofia Carson wore a red cape gown with 26.10 carats of diamonds in her Chopard choker.

Presenter Ashley Judd was among the purple people, in a dark shade by Badgley Mischka, accompanied by diamond strands.

There was an abundance of white, including fitted looks worn by Jane Fonda, Laura Dern and Mary J. Blige.

A few Olympians also turned up. Figure skaters Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu walked together. He wore belt-leather straps that crossed his chest and she chose a sheer, long-sleeve gown in soft blue. Skier Lindsey Vonn donned a fringed black gown and diamond choker with statement red stones.