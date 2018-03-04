Arts & Entertainment

Drama in reds and neutrals on Oscars red carpet

Andra Day attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Salma Hayek attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
US director Greta Gerwig arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / Robyn Beck (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Actress and singer Mary J. Blige arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACON (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Saoirse Ronan attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Jordan Peele attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Ashley Judd (L) and Mira Sorvino arrive for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACON (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
British actor Daniel Kaluuya arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / Robyn Beck (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Actress Allison Janney arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACON (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
US actor Darrell Britt-Gibson arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Director, writer, editor and producer Agnès Varda arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACON (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
US actor Timothee Chalamet arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACON (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Dee Rees (L) and Sarah Broom arrive for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACON (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Actress Rita Moreno arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACON (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Nicole Kidman attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
US actor Chadwick Boseman arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / Robyn Beck (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Taraji P. Henson attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Actress Laura Dern arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACON (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: St. Vincent attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Danai Gurira attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
US actress Emma Stone arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: (L-R) Mary J. Blige, Dee Rees, Jason Clarke, Rob Morgan, and Garrett Hedlund attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Actress Margot Robbie arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACON (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Kumail Nanjiani (L) and Emily V. Gordon attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
US actress Gina Rodriguez (R) and her partner Joe Locicero arrive for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Allison Williams attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Lin-Manuel Miranda arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACON (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal (L), Mexican singer Natalia Lafourcade (C) and US singer Miguel arrive for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Armie Hammer attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
US cinematographer Rachel Morrison arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Emily Blunt attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Actress Jane Fonda arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / Kyle GRILLOT (Photo credit should read KYLE GRILLOT/AFP/Getty Images)
KYLE GRILLOT/AFP/Getty Images
US basketball player Kobe Bryant (L) and US director Glen Keane arrive for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Haley Bennett attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Jordan Vogt-Roberts attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Leanne Italie | AP |

Neutrals, reds and purples brought the drama to the red carpet of Hollywood's biggest awards show.

Salma Hayek looked like royalty in a heavily jeweled, lavender gown, while Rita Moreno honored Academy Awards history by donning the same gown with a ball skirt she wore in 1962, when she won an Oscar for "West Side Story."

Allison Williams of "Get Out" went for neutral. The film's writer and director, Jordan Peele, opted for a creamy white tuxedo jacket while star Daniel Kaluuya chose a mustard jacket with narrow black lapels.

Allison Janney of "I, Tonya," wore red, choosing a gown with sleeves that fell to the ground. Sofia Carson wore a red cape gown with 26.10 carats of diamonds in her Chopard choker.

Presenter Ashley Judd was among the purple people, in a dark shade by Badgley Mischka, accompanied by diamond strands.

There was an abundance of white, including fitted looks worn by Jane Fonda, Laura Dern and Mary J. Blige.

A few Olympians also turned up. Figure skaters Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu walked together. He wore belt-leather straps that crossed his chest and she chose a sheer, long-sleeve gown in soft blue. Skier Lindsey Vonn donned a fringed black gown and diamond choker with statement red stones.