Arts & Entertainment

Man arrested after stealing Frances McDormand's Oscar trophy

In this handout provided by A.M.P.A.S., Frances McDormand, Jodie Foster and Jennifer Lawrence attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
In this handout provided by A.M.P.A.S., Frances McDormand, Jodie Foster and Jennifer Lawrence attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Handout/Getty Images
AP |

Los Angeles police say a man has been arrested for stealing Frances McDormand's Oscars trophy after the Academy Awards.

Officer Rosario Herrera, a police spokeswoman, says 47-year-old Terry Bryant was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of felony grand theft. She says he was being held on $20,000 bail Monday morning.

Authorities say the Oscar was allegedly stolen during the Governors Ball after party. Herrera said Bryant had a ticket for the event.

McDormand received the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

A telephone number for Bryant couldn't immediately be located and it wasn't clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.