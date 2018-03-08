Californians breathed a sigh of relief last year when a deluge of water brought the state's drought emergency to an end. Snow covered the Sierra Nevada, and melting runoff replenished drinking-water reservoirs.

But barring a "March Miracle" of rain and snow, this winter could be one of the warmest and driest on record. That’s bad news for our water supply, and it raises the possibility that we could be headed back toward a drought in the not-too-distant future.

So, what do you want to know about water in California? Are you curious about what a dry winter might mean for your own life? Or water-dependent industries throughout the state? KPCC reporters Emily Guerin and Jacob Margolis want to know the questions you want answered.