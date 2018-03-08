Fellow Southern Californians, this weekend, we spring forward, turning our clocks ahead for Daylight Saving Time. That means you have one less hour to live it up, so you better make your weekend count. From a glorious kite festival to a bunch of belt-loosening food events, there's plenty to do — and plenty of it is free.

Unheard L.A. — Live in Downey

Johanna Middleton at KPCC's Unheard L.A. Louis Felix/KPCC

WHEN: Sunday, March 11, 5:30–7 p.m.

WHERE: Downey Theatre; Downey

COST: FREE but RSVP required; MORE INFO

KPCC In Person’s powerful community-driven series returns with a lineup of first-person pieces that celebrate the diversity and complexity of Southern California. Think: real people—amplified. You’ll hear tales of homes and histories, highways and high schools. Stick around afterward for a mixer with the performers, your fellow attendees and host Bruce A. Lemon Jr.

BEACHY PICK

Festival of the Kites

Spectators watch a giant whale kite and other kites flying during the International Festival of Wind at Malvarrosa Beach in Valencia, Spain on April 23, 2017. JOSE JORDAN/AFP/Getty Images

WHEN: Sunday, March 11, noon - 5 p.m.

WHERE: Redondo Pier, 100 Fisherman’s Wharf; Redondo Beach

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Before there were drones we had kites. Watch dedicated flyers launch their colorful creations or bring your own and let its not so freaky flag fly at one of the oldest kite festivals in the country. Prizes will be awarded.

CULTURE VULTURE PICK

Sin Censura: A Mural Remembers L.A.

Artist Barbara Carrasco in front of "L.A. History: A Mexican Perspective" at Union Station. Los Angeles, California 2017. Courtesy Javier Guillen/LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes Javier Guillen

WHEN: Friday, March 9 - Saturday, August 18

WHERE: Natural History Museum;

COST: $15, general admission adult; MORE INFO

Get eye-level with Barbara Carrasco's panoramic 80-foot mural "L.A. History: A Mexican Perspective." The rarely exhibited 1981 work weaves the city's history — from the 1871 Chinese massacre to the Zoot Suit Riots of 1943 — into the hair of La Reina de Los Ángeles. A 70-foot digital touchscreen lets you delve deeper into the mural's vignettes. The entire exhibition is presented in English and Spanish.

FOODIE PICK

Smorgasburg LA's Popup on the Pier

Smorgasburg LA's Popup on the Pier 2017. Courtesy of Smorgasburg LA

WHEN: Saturday, March 10, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

WHERE: Santa Monica Pier

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Break out the buffet pants! Smorgasburg LA, the weekly open-air food fest, which happens Sundays in downtown L.A.'s Art District, heads west for its second annual seaside shindig. More than 70 vendors will be on hand so you can sample lobster, tacos, porchetta and SPAM musubi, among other gluttonous delicacies. You can also shop housey goods, books, clothes and vintage wares from local vendors.

CULTURE VULTURE PICK, PART II

Metro Art Presents: Josh Nelson & The Discovery Project

Josh Nelson & The Discovery Project perform. Courtesy of Josh Nelson & The Discovery Project

WHEN: Friday, March 9; 8-9:30 p.m.

WHERE: Union Station; downtown L.A.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Keyboardist, composer and bandleader Josh Nelson debuts "The Sky Remains," the third installation in his Discovery Project, an immersive multi-media mashup of video, performance art, light and music. In his latest installment, the SoCal native has penned a love letter to Los Angeles, highlighting the city's hidden gems and little-known stories.

FOODIE PICK, PART II

Electric Asian Night Market

Okonomiyaki, a type of Japanese pancake. Hajime Nakano/Flickr Creative Commons

WHEN: Saturday, March 10, 5-9 p.m.

WHERE: 29 S. Electric Ave.; Alhambra

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Eat from the top of the food truck chain as a smattering of vendors — Okamoto Kitchen, Kogi BBQ, Phantom Food Truck, Rice Balls of Fire, India Jones Chow Truck and Fluff Ice — rep a variety of Asian cuisines. Sample Asian-inspired drinks in a craft beer garden and let the kids play free games.

CULTURE VULTURE PICK, PART III

ArtNight Pasadena

People participate in Pasadena ArtNight 2017. John Tapia Urquiza

WHEN: Friday, March 9, 6-10 p.m.

WHERE: various locations in Pasadena

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Twice a year, Pasadena's cultural institutions throw open their doors so you can enjoy a free evening of art, music and entertainment. If you're the ambitious type, you can hop on a free shuttle and try to hit all 19 locales, including the Norton Simon Museum, Kidspace, the Pasadena Playhouse and MUSE/IQUE.

JAZZ HANDS PICK

Dance Sundays with Debbie Allen

Debbie Allen Dance Academy dancers perform at the BAFTA LA Inner City Christmas Party at Athens Park, on December 21, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

WHEN: Sunday, March 11, noon - 2 p.m.

WHERE: The Wallis; Beverly Hills

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Through August, legendary actress and choreographer Debbie Allen will teach a free dance class on the second Sunday of every month. In March, it's tango on the terrace. Wear comfy shoes and get ready to cut a proverbial rug.

SEASONAL PICK

Nowruz New Year's Celebration

Members of the Nomad Dancers take the stage during a reception marking the Persian new year celebration of Nowruz in the White House on April 6, 2016 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

WHEN: Sunday, March 11, noon - 5 p.m.

WHERE: Royce Hall and Dickson Court, UCLA; Westwood

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Celebrate the Persian new year with a festival that includes musicians, face-painting, calligraphy, dance troupes and a costumed Spring Walk open to children and anyone else who likes to dress up.

THEATER PICK

Bingo Hall

A woman plays bingo while smoking at Carlton Bingo Hall in Orrell Park, Liverpool on April 24, 2007 in Liverpool, England. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

WHEN: Friday, March 9 - Sunday, March 25

WHERE: The Autry Museum of the American West in Griffith Park

COST: $10-25; MORE INFO

This coming-of-age tale by Dillon Chitto focuses on a teenager whose comfortable life as the bingo caller at a senior center goes haywire when he receives a college acceptance letter. Who will he be if he leaves behind his home and his community? Presented by Native Voices, the only Equity theater company dedicated exclusively to developing and producing new work by Native American artists.

How are you spending your weekend? Let us know on Twitter @elinashatkin and @LeoHasACat.