Fellow Southern Californians, this weekend, we spring forward, turning our clocks ahead for Daylight Saving Time. That means you have one less hour to live it up, so you better make your weekend count. From a glorious kite festival to a bunch of belt-loosening food events, there's plenty to do — and plenty of it is free.
LIVE STORIES PICK
Unheard L.A. — Live in Downey
WHEN: Sunday, March 11, 5:30–7 p.m.
WHERE: Downey Theatre; Downey
COST: FREE but RSVP required; MORE INFO
KPCC In Person’s powerful community-driven series returns with a lineup of first-person pieces that celebrate the diversity and complexity of Southern California. Think: real people—amplified. You’ll hear tales of homes and histories, highways and high schools. Stick around afterward for a mixer with the performers, your fellow attendees and host Bruce A. Lemon Jr.
BEACHY PICK
Festival of the Kites
WHEN: Sunday, March 11, noon - 5 p.m.
WHERE: Redondo Pier, 100 Fisherman’s Wharf; Redondo Beach
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Before there were drones we had kites. Watch dedicated flyers launch their colorful creations or bring your own and let its not so freaky flag fly at one of the oldest kite festivals in the country. Prizes will be awarded.
CULTURE VULTURE PICK
Sin Censura: A Mural Remembers L.A.
WHEN: Friday, March 9 - Saturday, August 18
WHERE: Natural History Museum;
COST: $15, general admission adult; MORE INFO
Get eye-level with Barbara Carrasco's panoramic 80-foot mural "L.A. History: A Mexican Perspective." The rarely exhibited 1981 work weaves the city's history — from the 1871 Chinese massacre to the Zoot Suit Riots of 1943 — into the hair of La Reina de Los Ángeles. A 70-foot digital touchscreen lets you delve deeper into the mural's vignettes. The entire exhibition is presented in English and Spanish.
FOODIE PICK
Smorgasburg LA's Popup on the Pier
WHEN: Saturday, March 10, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
WHERE: Santa Monica Pier
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Break out the buffet pants! Smorgasburg LA, the weekly open-air food fest, which happens Sundays in downtown L.A.'s Art District, heads west for its second annual seaside shindig. More than 70 vendors will be on hand so you can sample lobster, tacos, porchetta and SPAM musubi, among other gluttonous delicacies. You can also shop housey goods, books, clothes and vintage wares from local vendors.
CULTURE VULTURE PICK, PART II
Metro Art Presents: Josh Nelson & The Discovery Project
WHEN: Friday, March 9; 8-9:30 p.m.
WHERE: Union Station; downtown L.A.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Keyboardist, composer and bandleader Josh Nelson debuts "The Sky Remains," the third installation in his Discovery Project, an immersive multi-media mashup of video, performance art, light and music. In his latest installment, the SoCal native has penned a love letter to Los Angeles, highlighting the city's hidden gems and little-known stories.
FOODIE PICK, PART II
Electric Asian Night Market
WHEN: Saturday, March 10, 5-9 p.m.
WHERE: 29 S. Electric Ave.; Alhambra
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Eat from the top of the food truck chain as a smattering of vendors — Okamoto Kitchen, Kogi BBQ, Phantom Food Truck, Rice Balls of Fire, India Jones Chow Truck and Fluff Ice — rep a variety of Asian cuisines. Sample Asian-inspired drinks in a craft beer garden and let the kids play free games.
CULTURE VULTURE PICK, PART III
ArtNight Pasadena
WHEN: Friday, March 9, 6-10 p.m.
WHERE: various locations in Pasadena
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Twice a year, Pasadena's cultural institutions throw open their doors so you can enjoy a free evening of art, music and entertainment. If you're the ambitious type, you can hop on a free shuttle and try to hit all 19 locales, including the Norton Simon Museum, Kidspace, the Pasadena Playhouse and MUSE/IQUE.
JAZZ HANDS PICK
Dance Sundays with Debbie Allen
WHEN: Sunday, March 11, noon - 2 p.m.
WHERE: The Wallis; Beverly Hills
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Through August, legendary actress and choreographer Debbie Allen will teach a free dance class on the second Sunday of every month. In March, it's tango on the terrace. Wear comfy shoes and get ready to cut a proverbial rug.
SEASONAL PICK
Nowruz New Year's Celebration
WHEN: Sunday, March 11, noon - 5 p.m.
WHERE: Royce Hall and Dickson Court, UCLA; Westwood
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Celebrate the Persian new year with a festival that includes musicians, face-painting, calligraphy, dance troupes and a costumed Spring Walk open to children and anyone else who likes to dress up.
THEATER PICK
Bingo Hall
WHEN: Friday, March 9 - Sunday, March 25
WHERE: The Autry Museum of the American West in Griffith Park
COST: $10-25; MORE INFO
This coming-of-age tale by Dillon Chitto focuses on a teenager whose comfortable life as the bingo caller at a senior center goes haywire when he receives a college acceptance letter. Who will he be if he leaves behind his home and his community? Presented by Native Voices, the only Equity theater company dedicated exclusively to developing and producing new work by Native American artists.
How are you spending your weekend? Let us know on Twitter @elinashatkin and @LeoHasACat.