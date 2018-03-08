Compton Mayor Aja Brown is running for a U.S. House of Representatives seat, she announced Thursday, ahead of a formal announcement later in the day.

"The people of the 44th District deserve to be represented by someone who lives, serves and exhibits genuine love for our community, families and children," Brown said in a statement posted on her campaign website. "I am running for Congress to be the voice and vote for the people who are striving everyday to feed and raise their families. This campaign is about real people coming together for real progress in our communities."

The 44th District includes parts of Carson, Compton, Lynwood, North Long Beach, Rancho Dominguez, San Pedro, South Gate, Watts, Willowbrook, Walnut Park and Wilmington.

Brown will face incumbent Nanette Barragán, a fellow Democrat, as well as recently announced Republican candidate and actress Stacey Dash. Dash took credit for opening up the race.

Brown made Compton history in 2013 when, at 31, she was elected mayor — the youngest ever in the city.

Her announcement comes on the same day — which also happens to be International Women's Day — that Barragán paid tribute to former Compton Mayor Doris A. Davis on the House floor. In 1973, Davis made history as the first African-American woman elected mayor of a metropolitan city.

