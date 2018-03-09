President Trump will make his first visit to California next week since taking office, with planned stops in San Diego and Los Angeles.

Expect demonstrations by protesters and supporters and possible traffic problems when his motorcade takes to the roads.

Trump's visit to the state, which is viewed as the most resistant to his policies, is being welcomed by his supporters.

"The Republicans that I'm talking to are happy he's coming," said Jim Brulte, chairman of the California Republican Party.

Democrats, however, are mobilizing and are expected to be out in force when the president attends a fundraising event Tuesday night near Beverly Hills.

The White House and the Secret Service are tightly guarding details of the president’s itinerary, but top Republican leaders in California have confirmed some of the president’s plans to KPCC.

Brulte said the Republican National Committee fundraising event was scheduled about a week ago. Ticket prices are expensive, he said, starting at $35,000 and ranging to $250,000 — too pricey for Brulte, who isn't attending.

The event will raise funds for the 2018 midterm elections, he said, and he estimated it will draw a relatively small crowd.

While the president is unpopular in California, which backed his opponent Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, Brulte commended Trump. He praised him for agreeing to possible talks with North Korea's Kim Jong-un on that country's nuclear program.

Brulte also credited the president for the strong U.S. economy. "I'm happy that he's eliminating regulations at a record pace," he said.

During the San Diego visit, Trump will be reviewing security measures along the Mexico border.

According to Beverly Hills Police Department Sgt. Don Chase, who was briefed on plans for the visit, Trump will fly on Air Force One from San Diego and land at LAX. From there, he will attend the fundraising event, with Los Angeles police and California Highway Patrol providing traffic coordination.

Past presidential visits have caused major traffic problems, so Chase warned drivers to be prepared.

"Get off work early, get home early, stay out of his way," Chase said.

Protesters are already making plans to gather at the fundraiser. One demonstration had RSVPs for several hundred people on Facebook, and close to another 1,000 people indicating they were interested in attending.