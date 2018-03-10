A nearly 17-hour standoff in Pomona finally ended shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon when police arrested a man who led them on a pursuit, barricaded himself in an apartment and fired shots through the door — killing one officer and wounding another.

Authorities have not revealed the suspect's name.

Earlier Saturday, they identified the officer who was killed as Gregory Casillas of Upland, according to Lt. David Smith of the L.A. County Coroner's office

Pomona Police Chief Michael Oliveri tweeted the news:

Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck also tweeted his condolences:

The standoff continues, more than 12 hours after it began.

It started around 9 p.m. Friday when police tried to stop the suspect after they received a call about reckless driving. He refused to pull over and led officers on a pursuit. After crashing during the chase, he fled into an apartment complex on the 1400 block of South Palomares St., said Capt. Christopher Bergner with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

Officers pursued him as he barricaded himself inside an apartment complex and shot two Pomona police officers through the door, Bergner said. A SWAT team surrounded the apartment complex and police used flash-bang grenades during the standoff, officials said.

Early Saturday, Pomona Police Chief Olivieri announced that one officer did not survive. The wounded officer is undergoing surgery and is expected to recover, he said.

Outside the Los Angeles County coroner's office, dozens of police cars lined the streets and fellow officers saluted as the slain officer's body was brought there in a procession Saturday morning.

The suspect remains holed up in the apartment Saturday morning and police don't know how many weapons he might have.

Investigators believe he is alone in the apartment but have not confirmed his identity. Crisis negotiators spoke with the suspect throughout the night and are still trying to get the gunman to come out peacefully. The apartment building has been evacuated.

