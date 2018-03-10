A nun who was involved in a lawsuit with pop star Katy Perry over the sale of a convent in the Los Feliz hills died on Friday after collapsing during a court appearance.

Sister Catherine Rose Holzman, 89, had served the church "with dedication and love for many years," Archbishop Jose Gomez said in a statement.

Holzman was a member of an order of elderly nuns involved in a dispute over the sale of their convent in the city's Los Feliz neighborhood.

The Sisters of the Most Holy and Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary have owned the 8-acre property, built to look like a Roman villa, for more than 40 years — but they haven't lived in the convent for several years.

Perry wanted to buy the aging hilltop home for $14.5 million. Her efforts were stymied when the nuns tried to sell the convent to a local restaurateur Dana Hollister who wanted to turn it into a boutique hotel.

A judge ruled in 2016 that the sale to Hollister was invalid. Hollister has since filed for bankruptcy, putting that ruling on hold.

In December 2017, Hollister was ordered by a jury to pay more than $15 million in damages because she interfered with the sale of the property to Perry.

The battle over the property's ownership put Holzman at odds with her own archdiocese, which had planned to sell the property to Perry.

Hours before her death, Holzman spoke to KTTV, decrying a judge's ruling that cleared the way for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles to sell the convent to Perry.

"To Katy Perry, please stop," Holzman said. "It's not doing anyone any good except hurting a lot of people."

"I was sad to hear the news of her passing and I have offered a Mass for the repose of her soul," Gomez said in a statement. "We extend our prayers today to the Immaculate Heart of Mary community and to all her friends and loved ones."