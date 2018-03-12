Burglary suspect dies after struggle with police

A burglary suspect died Sunday night after a struggle with police officers in Santa Ana.

Officers were trying to detain a man who allegedly broke into a business on West First Street around 9 p.m.

The suspect was taken into custody after a brief foot chase that ended at a nearby liquor store.

Santa Ana Police Corporal Anthony Bertagna said the officers did use force, but he could not say exactly what happened until the officers are interviewed.

At some point after taking him into custody, officers noticed that the suspect was having trouble breathing.

The man was transported to a hospital for treatment, where he later died.

The suspect and officers involved have not been identified. Bertagna said to his knowledge, the suspect was not armed.

The Orange County District Attorney will lead an investigation into the man's death.