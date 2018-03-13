President Trump’s tightly-guarded Beverly Hills fundraiser Tuesday night will be held in the gated Beverly Park community at the home of Edward Glazer, businessman and Tampa Bay Buccaneers co-chairman.

Glazer donated $98,000 to Trump’s 2016 campaign and $250,000 to Trump's inauguration, and $5,400 to Hillary Clinton’s campaign. He also gave $33,400 to the Republican National Committee in 2016, according to the website Open Secrets.

Glazer is president of the First Allied Corp., a real estate holding company based in Beverly Hills. According to Bloomberg, the company “engages in the acquisition, ownership, management, and leasing of community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States.”

According to his biography on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers website, Glazer and his wife, Shari, are involved in several philanthropic causes, including the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the Zimmer Children’s museum.

They also launched a project that donates teddy bears to young patients at the UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital and Cedars-Sinai Hospital. The Glazer family also has a charitable foundation that works with Tampa families and youth.

Glazer sits on the board of the Manchester United soccer team owned by his family. He is the son of the late billionaire businessman and sports entrepreneur Malcolm Glazer, who died in 2014. The previous year, Forbes ranked Malcolm Glazer and his family 102nd among the world’s richest people, with a net worth of $4.5 billion.