George Lucas breaks ground on $1.5 billion LA museum

Wielding a silver shovel rather than a lightsaber, "Star Wars" creator George Lucas has broken ground on a $1.5 billion Los Angeles museum he says will be dedicated to the art of visual storytelling.

The writer-director was joined by his wife, elected officials and more than 100 well-wishers Wednesday for the official beginning of construction on the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2021.

With thousands of exhibits, ranging from paintings to comic strips to film props, costumes and storyboards, Lucas says exhibits will attempt to explain visual storytelling from the days of cave paintings to modern movies.

The groundbreaking more closely resembled a movie premiere minus the red carpet. More than a dozen television cameras were on hand to record it.

Among those who showed up to support Lucas was his longtime friend and sometime collaborator, director Steven Spielberg.