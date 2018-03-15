A nearly four-mile stretch of Topanga Canyon Blvd. is closed in both directions after a mudslide early Thursday morning. Crews are clearing debris and shoring up the hillside but they expect the stretch between Pacific Coast Highway and Grand View Drive to remain closed through at least Sunday night.

https://twitter.com/JonathanNBCLA/status/974250186653368332

Five cars were caught in the flow of mud, rocks and ash, which occurred around 2:30 a.m. No one was injured but one person had to be rescued from the mud.

Marc Bischoff with Cal Trans says this recent slide happened in the same general area where another, smaller mudslide occurred in Topanga Canyon on March 2.

"It's always a concern in any of those areas, any of the canyon roads, anywhere that you have that kind of open area next to a roadway," Bischoff told KPCC. "We've taken a lot of measures to put up barriers and put up netting to try and help control the slide."

A geological engineer is on site to determine the extent of the damage.

For the latest updates on repair work and reopening, follow Caltrans District 7 on Twitter.

With another storm expected to roll in on Friday afternoon, maintenance crews are on 24-hour standby.

No injuries were reported and no structures appear to be threatened.

This story has been updated.