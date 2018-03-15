LA's overnight rain will be followed up by more rain Friday

The storm that started Wednesday and is snarling the morning commute will dry up in the next couple of hours, but a third round of wet weather is on its way.

Another rainstorm is expected to blanket Southern California starting Friday afternoon.

Curt Kaplan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says we can expect the heaviest rains to roll in by Friday night.

"I'm not anticipating any issues with the burn areas but we should still get some pretty good moderate type of rain," Kaplan said.

The wet weather will dry up by Saturday afternoon and the rest of the weekend should be clear and sunny — perfect for anyone running the L.A. Marathon on Sunday morning.