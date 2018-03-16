2018 LA Marathon means major street closures but more trains

The 2018 Los Angeles Marathon's "stadium to the sea" course means you'll face major road closures this weekend — but it also means you'll be able to ride more trains.

On Sunday, Metro will add more cars to all Red Line trains (from 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and all Expo Line trains (from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.). Metro will also schedule trains more frequently during those hours.

The 26.2-mile marathon course starts at Dodger Stadium and finishes at the Santa Monica Pier.

Where should you watch it? Tracey Russell, CEO of Conquer Endurance, the organizer of the marathon, says it's hard to recommend just one spot but "runners really love to hear support from miles 18 to 26." That would put you near Avenue of the Stars in Century City.

She expects about a half-million people to watch the race, so officials are urging spectators and participants to take public transit whenever possible. Drivers will face a slew of blocked-off streets and freeway on-ramps.

If you're competing in the L.A. Marathon, you can catch a free shuttle from Santa Monica or Union Station to the starting line at Dodger Stadium. You just need to register in advance.

Bus service will also be impacted. Metro buses 534, 720 and 73 will be re-routed near the finish line. Riders can get off at a temporary bus hub at the Expo Line's 17th Street/SMC station. You can use your TAP card to transfer to the westbound Expo Line at no extra charge.

If you return on the 534, 720 or 733, you can also transfer between Metro buses and the Expo Line for free with your TAP card.