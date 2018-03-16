The pregnant wife of a man killed by a boulder that crashed through the window of their car is pleading for information. She's asking for the public's help in finding the person responsible for her husband's death.

The California Highway Patrol says someone pushed a 35-pound, basketball-sized rock off an overpass on State Route 134 in Pasadena late Tuesday.

Guadalupe Gutierrez was driving the family's Toyota westbound on the 134 when the boulder smashed through the windshield. Her husband, Christopher Lopez, 23, riding in the passenger seat, was killed. Neither Gutierrez nor the couple's 4-year-old daughter, riding in the back seat, was hurt.

She fought back tears Thursday as she asked for potential witnesses to come forward.

The CHP says investigators believe someone deliberstely pushed the boulder onto the freeway.