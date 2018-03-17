Los Alamitos considers opting out of sanctuary law

Los Alamitos officials will consider an ordinance to exempt itself from a California law that limits cooperation between local police and federal immigration agents.

The Orange County Register reports that the small city, located near Westminster and Cerritos, will discuss the proposal at a meeting on Monday.

The proposed ordinance says city councilmembers have taken an oath to uphold the Constitution and that California's so-called sanctuary law may conflict with it and federal law.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions sued California earlier this month over the law.

Loyola Marymount University law professor Kathleen Kim says the argument in the city's proposed ordinance is flawed.

Mayor Troy Edgar says he wants to discuss the proposal.

Los Alamitos is a city of less than 12,000 people.