1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Thousand Oaks mall

One person has died and another is injured during after a Saturday afternoon shooting at a mall in Thousand Oaks.

The incident occurred around 2:20 p.m. at The Oaks, located at 190 W. Hillcrest Drive. The mall was put on lockdown and people who were outside the mall were evacuated.

One female victim was pronounced dead at scene and one male victim was transported to local hospital in grave condition. A gun was recovered at the scene.

Around 3:15 p.m., police said the situation was contained and there was no further danger to the public.

According to the Ventura County Star, "The armed person was described as an adult male wearing a dark jacket and tan pants with a gun."

