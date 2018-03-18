Yet another Los Angeles Marathon is in the books.

Weldon Kirui of Kenya pulled away in the 24th mile to win for the second time in three years. Sule Utura Gedo of Ethiopia won the women's race.

Los Angeles Marathon Elite runners, from left, Weldon Kirui, Simon Njoroge, Elisha Barno race past the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles Sunday, March 18, 2018. Kirui won the Los Angeles Marathon with an unofficial time of 2 hours 11 minutes and 47 seconds. Damian Dovarganes/AP

Kirui crossed the finish line in Santa Monica in 2 hours, 11 minutes, 48 seconds on Sunday, followed about 10 seconds later by Gebresadik Adihana of Ethiopia. Kirui also won in 2016.

Gedo won in 2:33.49, sprinting to the finish to break out of a pack race with countrywoman Tsehay Desalegn and defending champion Hellen Jepkurgat of Kenya. Desalegn was 8 seconds behind, while Jepkurgat was 13 seconds back in third.

American Christina Vergara-Aleshire finished fourth.

The 26.2-mile course began at Dodger Stadium in downtown Los Angeles and ended near the Santa Monica Pier.

As impressive as those marathon times are, not everybody ran to win. Most participants who trekked the course across the city just wanted to have fun. Some chose to use the opportunity to express their sense of fashion.

Here are just a few of them:

A marathon runner dressed as a T. Rex Dinosaur competes in the Los Angeles Marathon downtown Los Angeles Sunday, March 18, 2018. Damian Dovarganes/AP

Los Angeles Marathon participant Angela Shots, dressed as Marylin Monroe impersonator, runs downtown Los Angeles Sunday, March 18, 2018. Damian Dovarganes/AP

A runner dressed as an Aztec Conchero dancer, races at the Los Angeles Marathon in Los Angeles Sunday, March 18, 2018. Damian Dovarganes/AP

And of course, there were the bystanders to offer moral support.

https://twitter.com/BestCoastSurf/status/975464281037770752