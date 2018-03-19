Local

Here are some tips on finding tax prep help in SoCal

This year's federal tax filing deadline is April 17. Assistance is available if you need help preparing your returns.
Ken Teegardin/flickr Creative Commons
Mary Plummer

Tax season is upon us and with it comes the yearly stress of gathering paperwork and filling in the right forms.

If you don’t have a plan yet to complete your returns, here are some tips:

Mayra Espindola at WLCAC Family Source Center assists community members with their taxes and helps direct them to other resources. They take walk-in appointments at 1212 E. 108th Street in Los Angeles, but appointments are suggested. You can call 323-357-6262 for more information.

Espindola says this year more people are aware of CalEITC than she's seen in the past. “They come in asking," she said.

Finally, the deadline to submit federal tax returns this year is not April 15 but April 17. That's because April 15 falls on a Sunday and Emancipation Day, a holiday in Washington, D.C., is observed on Monday, April 16.